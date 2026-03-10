Imagine Studio Releases New Trends Study Exploring the Future of Convenience, Loyalty, and Connected Well-Being

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, today announced the release of its latest thought leadership report, Trends & Inspiration: Q1 2026 – Where Convenience Meets Care, published by Imagine Studio.

The new study examines how shifting consumer expectations are reshaping retail, brand, and marketing strategies—revealing that the future of convenience is no longer defined solely by speed or technology, but by emotionally intelligent, human-centered experiences that balance efficiency with care, joy, and belonging.

Key Findings from the Q1 2026 Trends Study

The report identifies several major trends shaping brand strategy in 2026 and beyond, including:

From Transaction to Relationship: Loyalty is evolving beyond points and discounts, with consumers gravitating toward brands that deliver emotional connection, personalization, and meaningful participation.

Loyalty is evolving beyond points and discounts, with consumers gravitating toward brands that deliver emotional connection, personalization, and meaningful participation. Connected Well-Being: Wellness is becoming more holistic and community-driven, creating new opportunities for brands to design experiences that foster joy, care, and connection—both in physical and digital environments.

Wellness is becoming more holistic and community-driven, creating new opportunities for brands to design experiences that foster joy, care, and connection—both in physical and digital environments. The Convenience Paradox: Consumers increasingly expect brands to balance seemingly opposing needs—fast and slow, digital and human, frictionless and reassuring—without overwhelming the customer.

Consumers increasingly expect brands to balance seemingly opposing needs—fast and slow, digital and human, frictionless and reassuring—without overwhelming the customer. Experience as Differentiation: Physical spaces, packaging, signage, and in-store experiences are re-emerging as powerful tools to build trust, loyalty, and long-term brand affinity.

The study draws on global trend analysis, cultural insights, and real-world brand examples to provide practical strategies brands can apply across retail, marketing, and customer experience.

“Convenience today is no longer just about speed—it’s about empathy, flexibility, and emotional relevance,” said Andy House, Senior Director of Imagine Studio and co-author of the report. “The brands that will win in 2026 and beyond are those that design experiences around how people live, feel, and connect. This report is meant to help brands move beyond transactions and build relationships that drive lasting loyalty and growth.”

The full Trends & Inspiration: Q1 2026 – Where Convenience Meets Care report is available for download here.

About Imagine

