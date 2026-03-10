INVESTOR ALERT: Snowflake Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Snowflake Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Class A common stock between June 27, 2023 and the close of market on February 28, 2024 (4:00 p.m. EST), inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Snowflake class action lawsuit. Captioned Patel v. Snowflake Inc., No. 26-cv-01613 (N.D. Cal.), the Snowflake class action lawsuit charges Snowflake and certain of Snowflake’s former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Snowflake provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations.

The Snowflake class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) product efficiency gains, Iceberg Tables, and tiered storage pricing were expected to have a material negative impact on consumption and revenues; and (ii) the headwinds caused by product efficiency gains, Iceberg Tables, and tiered storage pricing put Snowflake’s ability to reach $10 billion in revenue and product revenue in 2029 in doubt.

The Snowflake class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 28, 2024, Snowflake announced its financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2024, and full fiscal year 2024, disclosing that Snowflake was forecasting increased revenue headwinds associated with product efficiency gains, tiered storage pricing, and the expectation that some of Snowflake’s customers will leverage Iceberg Tables for their storage. On this news, the price of Snowflake Class A common stock fell more than 18%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Snowflake Class A common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Snowflake class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Snowflake investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Snowflake shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Snowflake class action lawsuit.

