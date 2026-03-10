INVESTOR ALERT: Boston Scientific Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Boston Scientific Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) common stock between July 23, 2025 and February 3, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until May 4, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Boston Scientific class action lawsuit. Captioned Troike v. Boston Scientific Corporation, No. 26-cv-40075 (D. Mass.), the Boston Scientific class action lawsuit charges Boston Scientific and certain of Boston Scientific’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Boston Scientific class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-boston-scientific-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-bsx.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Boston Scientific develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide.

The Boston Scientific class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Boston Scientific’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; and (ii) Boston Scientific’s ambition of continuing “to grow our share in the overall EP market” to maintain a growth trajectory at “2x the market” had fallen short of reality because Boston Scientific had begun to experience new competition entrants that were sapping Boston Scientific’s U.S. Electrophysiology market share and thus limiting its growth potential.

The Boston Scientific class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 4, 2026, Boston Scientific announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, disclosing that: (i) in the fourth quarter 2025, Boston Scientific reported “GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders of $672 million or $0.45 per share (EPS), compared to $566 million or $0.38 per share a year ago, and achieved adjusted EPS of $0.80 for the period, compared to $0.70 a year ago”; (ii) Boston scientific “reported GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders of $2.898 billion or $1.94 per share, compared to $1.853 billion or $1.25 per share a year ago, and delivered full year adjusted EPS of $3.06, compared to $2.51 a year ago”; and (iii) Boston Scientific “[r]eported GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders of $0.45 per share, compared to the company's guidance range of $0.48 to $0.52 per share.” On this news, the price of Boston Scientific common stock fell more than 17%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Boston Scientific common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Boston Scientific class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Boston Scientific investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Boston Scientific shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Boston Scientific class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com