Backyard Discovery Expands Premium Infrared and Traditional Sauna Line in Canada, Redefining At-Home Wellness

PITTSBURG, Kan., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery, a global leader in backyard living products, is bringing its decades of outdoor structure expertise to the Canadian wellness market with the launch of its line of premium at-home saunas. Designed to outperform and outlast other standard home sauna options, the collection introduces a new benchmark for craftsmanship, heating performance, and year-round durability.

As demand for wellness solutions continues to grow, Backyard Discovery delivers four thoughtfully designed sauna collections—three traditional and one infrared—built to withstand diverse climates while providing a true spa-grade experience at home. Every model also comes ready-to-assemble with no hidden costs or add-ons.

Engineered for Superior Performance

Drawing on more than 50 years of experience building outdoor structures, Backyard Discovery’s saunas are crafted for superior heat retention, efficiency, and structural integrity. All saunas feature:

Enhanced Heat Performance: Thicker walls, insulated doors, tempered glass, and high-quality heaters allowing faster heat-up times and longer heat retention compared to other saunas on the market.

Powerful 9kW Stone Heaters (Traditional Models): Included standard — no premium upgrade required — for consistent, penetrating warmth.

Complete Ready-to-Assemble Kits: Every unit ships with everything needed for installation — no hidden costs or add-ons.

Comprehensive 5-Year Warranty: Full coverage from heater components to wood construction for lasting peace of mind.

Dedicated Live Customer Support: Real, knowledgeable experts available to assist with assembly, maintenance, and care.



The Backyard Discovery Sauna Collection Includes:

Rylan Infrared Indoor Sauna Collection

Designed for interior wellness spaces, the Rylan features expanded heating panels for up to 20 percent faster heat-up times and consistently low EMF levels. Built-in chromotherapy lighting and Bluetooth speakers create a multi-sensory retreat ideal for colder Canadian weather.

Paxton Outdoor Barrel Sauna Collection

Inspired by traditional Scandinavian design, the Paxton’s rounded silhouette enhances air circulation for even heat distribution. Dimmable LED lighting and a built-in smart panel enable remote preheating for effortless preparation. Its 9kW stone heater generates smooth, penetrating heat—designed to mirror the spa experience, right at home. Available with or without a porch in 2–4 person and 4–6 person sizes.

Lennon Outdoor Cube Sauna Collection

A modern architectural take on the classic sauna, the Lennon pairs geometric design with natural cedar and remote smart control. Its 9kW stone heater ensures powerful, steady heat for a true spa-grade experience in any backyard setting.

Henley Outdoor Cabin Sauna Collection

Blending traditional craftsmanship with advanced insulation, the Henley features double-wall construction and a sloped roof built for year-round use. A cedar interior and robust heating system provide full-bodied, enduring warmth and spa-grade results.





Designed for the Canadian Lifestyle

From snowy winters in Alberta to backyard escapes in British Columbia, Backyard Discovery saunas are crafted to complement Canada’s outdoor living culture. Whether used for post-ski recovery, cold-weather relaxation, or everyday wellness rituals during the summer months, the collection delivers durability, performance, and elevated design.

“We are excited to expand our sauna collections into the Canadian market following a highly successful introduction in the United States, where we’ve seen strong demand and enthusiastic consumer response,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing at Backyard Discovery. “Backyard Discovery has earned the trust of families through decades of quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design. We are extending that legacy into the wellness space—delivering products built for performance, durability, and meaningful moments of relaxation at home.”

Sauna models range from CAD $2,999 to $5,999 and will be available online at Backyard Discovery’s website and at select retailers. For more information about Backyard Discovery and its new sauna collections, visit www.backyarddiscovery.ca or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For over 50 years, Backyard Discovery has been producing premium-quality swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, greenhouses, and outdoor kitchens for homes across the globe. Their team of master builders and design specialists brings a passion for craftsmanship, innovation, and family connection to every product.

