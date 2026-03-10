BioNTech SE Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX). The investigation focuses on BioNTech’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased BioNTech securities?

If you purchased BioNTech securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 10, 2026, BioNTech SE reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provided financial guidance for fiscal year 2026.

Among other things, the Company reported fourth quarter revenue of approximately €907.4 million and a net loss of approximately €305 million. BioNTech further disclosed that declining demand for COVID-19 vaccines contributed to reduced revenue during the quarter.

BioNTech also issued 2026 financial guidance projecting total revenue of approximately €2.0 billion to €2.3 billion. In addition, the Company disclosed that founders Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci plan to depart the Company by the end of 2026 to pursue a new venture.

Following these disclosures, BioNTech’s share price declined.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether BioNTech complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in BioNTech stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

