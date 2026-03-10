Rhizome Deploys AI-Powered Grid Planning Solution for Horizon Networks in New Zealand

SAN FRANCISCO and WHAKATANE, New Zealand, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhizome , the leading platform for translating climate risk into investment strategy for utilities, today announced its deployment of gridADAPT with Horizon Energy Distribution Limited (Horizon Networks) , a New Zealand electricity distribution utility. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in using artificial intelligence to help utilities maximize capital expenditure efficiency while bolstering grid resilience against climate-driven risks around the globe.

Rhizome, founded in 2023, supports utilities by helping them model the impacts of increasingly severe extreme weather events against their systems. The platform uses machine learning to analyze climate risk patterns, asset vulnerability, and network performance data, enabling utilities to develop evidence-based, forward-looking investment plans that balance reliability, resilience, and cost-effectiveness.

Horizon Networks is a 100% locally owned company by Trust Horizon covering approximately 25,500 homes and businesses in the Eastern Bay of Plenty region, approximately four hours east of Auckland, NZ. Horizon will utilize gridADAPT to enhance its distribution planning processes and optimize investment strategies in response to increasing climate variability. The deployment, which will be trialed over the next twelve months, received Innovation and Non-Traditional Solutions Allowance approval from the New Zealand Commerce Commission, demonstrates growing interest in the application of machine learning tools in utility planning and capital allocation decisions.

"Climate change is fundamentally altering how we plan and invest in grid infrastructure," said Ajay Anand, the Chief Executive of Horizon Energy Group. "Rhizome's technology will allow us to make more informed decisions about where and how to deploy capital to build a more resilient network for our customers."

For Horizon Networks, the deployment supports the utility's efforts to adapt to New Zealand's changing climate conditions while ensuring prudent use of ratepayer funds. A report produced by NIWA shows that the Eastern Bay of Plenty region will continue to experience climate change related intensifying weather, impacting grid infrastructure. The gridADAPT analytical capabilities provide unprecedented visibility into future risks for capital planning decisions that address both immediate reliability needs and long-term climate resilience.

“Utilities everywhere are facing climate risks their infrastructure was never designed for,” said Mishal Thadani, Co-Founder and CEO of Rhizome. “Today’s partnership with Horizon Networks puts them one step ahead of those impacts, keeping the lights on for their customers.”

Since its launch, Rhizome has engaged in numerous utility partnerships with geographically specific climate challenges internationally, most recently with National Grid in the United Kingdom, and Massachusetts and New York in the United States. Rhizome’s platform includes mission-specific tools such as gridFIRM , gridCAVA , and gridADAPT , which allow utilities to model current and future climate risk against utility infrastructure. Contact Rhizome or visit here to learn more about the company’s expanding portfolio of climate risk solutions.

About Horizon Energy Network

Horizon Networks, as part of the Horizon Energy Group, owns, manages and operates the electricity network that serves the Eastern Bay of Plenty region in New Zealand. Horizon Networks is proud to care for a network that covers more than 8,000km2 and supplies more than 25,500 customers, with a maximum demand of 90 MW of electricity. Horizon Networks is a member of the Horizon Energy Group that is 100% owned by Trust Horizon (formerly Eastern Bay Energy Trust) which was set up to provide funding towards energy related purposes for consumers on the Horizon Network.

About Rhizome

Rhizome is an AI-powered software platform that helps utilities identify vulnerabilities from climate threats, quantify risk at high resolutions, and measure the economic and social benefits of grid-enhancing investments. Rhizome provides the highest standard of equitable climate risk mitigation to ensure that communities and businesses are protected against intensifying extreme weather events.