LucidHealth Announces Rebranding of LucidSolutions to Lucid Teleradiology

Columbus, OH, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidHealth, a national radiology services provider, today announced the rebranding of its teleradiology practice from LucidSolutions to Lucid Teleradiology , a strategic move designed to strengthen brand visibility, clarify service offerings, and support long-term growth in an increasingly competitive radiology marketplace.

The rebrand, which will formally take effect in 2026, reflects LucidHealth’s commitment to creating a clearer, more recognizable identity aligned with the expanding demand for high-quality teleradiology services. While the practice’s name and brand identity will evolve, LucidHealth emphasized that its mission, core values, and dedication to clinical excellence and patient-centered care remain unchanged.

“As we continue to position LucidHealth for sustained success, it is essential that our teleradiology brand clearly communicates who we are and how we serve our partners,” said Steve Corbeil, Chief Executive Officer of LucidHealth. “Lucid Teleradiology more directly reflects the expertise, scale, and clinical focus of our team of radiologists while reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional clinical outcomes for our patients.”

In conjunction with the rebranding, David West, MD , has been appointed Practice President of Lucid Teleradiology. In this role, Dr. West will provide physician leadership for the growing teleradiology practice, helping to further align clinical decision-making with LucidHealth’s strategic growth objectives. He will also continue to serve as Practice President of Riverside Radiology & Interventional Associates , LucidHealth's Columbus-based practice serving healthcare systems throughout central and southern Ohio.

“Dr. West’s leadership ensures that physician perspectives remain central as Lucid Teleradiology continues to grow and evolve,” added Corbeil. “His clinical insight and experience will be instrumental in guiding the practice forward.”

Lucid Teleradiology employs more than 70 remote-based physicians nationwide and serves healthcare systems across Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Iowa. As an innovative pioneer in teleradiology services, LucidHealth established its teleradiology practice in early 2020 and was among the first national radiology practices to invest in and scale teleradiology across the Midwest.

LucidHealth noted that there are no immediate operational changes for physicians, staff, or healthcare partners associated with the rebrand. Additional details regarding leadership structure and new partnerships will be communicated throughout 2026.

The nationally recognized leader expressed gratitude to its physicians, employees, and partners, reinforcing its confidence that the evolution of this trusted teleradiology brand will help realize LucidHealth’s long-term vision of setting the standard of care in radiology services.

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth powers a partnership-driven, physician-led network of community-based radiology practices serving more than 140 healthcare facilities across Ohio, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Connecticut. Recognized as a national leader in radiology services, LucidHealth is committed to advancing healthcare by empowering radiologists to drive innovation and deliver exceptional clinical outcomes for our patients. With more than 300 onsite and remote-based radiologists across the United States, LucidHealth provides physicians with the time, resources, and support needed to focus on what matters most - caring for patients. Learn more at LucidHealth.com and connect with us @LHRadiology.

Contact:

Andrea Moran

LucidHealth

amoran@lucidhealth.com

716.342.6055

Attachment