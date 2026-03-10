INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – BRBR

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRBR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether BellRing and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 23, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On May 6, 2025, during its second quarter 2025 earnings call, BellRing revealed that certain customers had been “hoarding inventory to make sure that they didn’t run out of stock on shelf” and “protecting themselves coming out of capacity constraints.” As a result, BellRing disclosed that this would slow sales growth in the third quarter to “low-single-digits.”

On this news, BellRing’s stock price fell $14.88 per share, or 18.97%, to close at $63.55 on May 6, 2025.

Then, on August 4, 2025, BellRing reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and “narrowed its fiscal year 2025 outlook for net sales”.

On this news, BellRing’s stock price fell $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, to close at $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.

