INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Ramaco Resources, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – METC

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ramaco Resources, Inc. (“Ramaco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Ramaco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 31, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Ramaco securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ramaco’s Brook Mine in northern Wyoming is a “hoax” and a “Potemkin Mine” which was not, in fact, mined after its July groundbreaking. The report alleges that the Company “built this mine for show,” and purports to reveal that, as shown by drone footage taken three months after the mine’s opening, no active work appears to have occurred. The report states that “[d]espite multiple site visits during working hours over several weeks” Wolfpack researchers “never observed the equipment mentioned in news reports or any active work.”

On this news, Ramaco Resources’ stock price fell $3.81 per share, or 9.57%, to close at $36.01 per share on October 23, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.