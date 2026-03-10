Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – NKTR

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 26-cv- 01951, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar securities during the Class Period, you have until May 5, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Nektar is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing therapies that selectively modulate the immune system to treat autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead product candidateis rezpegaldesleukin (a/k/a REZPEG or NKTR-358), a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator for the treatment of, inter alia, alopecia areata.

In March 2024, Nektar initiated its Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial, which was purportedly designed to evaluate rezpegaldesleukin in ninety-four patients with severe-to-very severe alopecia areata who had not previously been treated with a Janus kinase inhibitor or another biologic. The trial’s enrollment criteria purportedly included a diagnosis of severe-to-very severe alopecia areata as measured using the Severity of Alopecia Tool score at both screening and randomization, as well as exclusion of patients who had experienced an unstable course of alopecia areata over the prior six months, had inadequate washout of prior alopecia areata treatments within eight weeks, or who had diffuse alopecia or other forms of alopecia.

In February 2025, Nektar announced that it had completed its target enrollment in the REZOLVE-AA trial. At all relevant times, Defendants maintained that enrollment in the trial had followed applicable instructions and protocol standards, while also touting the Company’s purported drug development expertise and use of this expertise to advance its product candidates through clinical development.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) enrollment in the REZOLVE-AA trial had not followed applicable instructions and protocol standards; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on the REZOLVE-AA trial’s results; (iii) accordingly, the REZOLVE-AA trial’s overall integrity and prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on December 16, 2025, when Nektar issued a press release during pre-market hours “announc[ing] topline results from the 36-week induction treatment period of the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin[.]” The press release disclosed that the trial failed to reach statistical significance, which Nektar attributed to the inclusion of four patients who should not have been eligible to participate.

On this news, Nektar’s stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 7.77%, to close at $49.16 per share on December 16, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.



