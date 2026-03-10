AdAge Names NP Digital Performance Marketing Agency of the Year

Toronto, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leading global digital marketing agency, has been named Performance Marketing Agency of the Year in the AdAge A-List. The rapidly growing international agency is being recognized for its full funnel client results and its broader impact on the marketing industry through thought leadership and technology innovation.

The award honors NP Digital for its ability to unify emotionally resonant creative with measurable, full-funnel performance to deliver brand impact and business results in the new discovery landscape. Technology and creative are at the forefront of its strategic growth with AI insight enhancements in its existing suite of software and the development of proprietary creative technologies. Ubersuggest and AnswerThePublic unveiled AI search and intent insights in fall of 2025 to its millions of monthly active users.

Earlier this year it welcomed Matt Hassell as SVP of creative and creative technologies to spearhead new global creative initiatives. The first notable innovation is a bespoke system of living brand intelligence and specialized agents that enhance ideation, guide content, power marketing workflows, and strengthen the brand. These tools and insights inform the team’s award-winning strategies and drive tangible growth for clients. NP Digital's growing portfolio includes global brands such as Unilever, Colgate, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Lotus, Wyndham, Westin, and Club Med.

“This recognition from Ad Age is a proud moment not just for our global organization, but for our Canadian team as well,” said Ronnie Malewski, Managing Director of NP Digital Canada. “Over the past five years, we’ve built a strong team focused on helping Canadian businesses grow in a rapidly evolving digital economy. We’re proud of the role our team has played in this global achievement and of the work we do every day to support brands across Canada with performance-driven strategies that combine creativity, data, technology, and increasingly AI to deliver smarter, more effective marketing.”

The agency has expanded its client base across automotive, consumer products, business services, and more, while deepening existing partnerships through broader solution adoption and integrated, full-funnel engagements. It has notably expanded the breadth and depth of its digital performance marketing capabilities with creative and brand development, global media management, and mobile app marketing.

NP Digital has grown to more than 1,000 employees across 30 countries, supporting enterprise and mid-market brands worldwide. Its impact on the marketing industry reaches far beyond its organization. NP Digital’s passionate leaders share their expertise in regular webinars, podcasts, and in-person events, making a meaningful impact on millions of marketers every month. It's suite of technology, Ubersuggest, AnwerThePublic, Ads Grader, and Mail Grader provide millions of marketers with free and subscription-based access to marketing and AI insights that power their growth.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platforms, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com.

