Toll Brothers Grand Opens Two Collections of Single-Family Homes at The Crossing at Coal Mountain in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at the Crossing at Coal Mountain, in Forsyth County, Georgia. The first two collections of single-family homes, the Heartland and Magnolia Collections, along with the Tearose, Sweetwater, and Willowbrook model homes are now open at 3505 Settingdown Road in Cumming. Two additional townhome collections in the community are anticipated to open for sale in late Spring.





Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain will feature four distinctive collections of elegant single-family homes and future townhomes to complement a variety of lifestyles. The Heartland Collection features elegant single-family homes with 3 to 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, outdoor living spaces, and optional lofts and flex rooms. Homes in the Heartland collection are priced from the mid-$600,000s. The Magnolia Collection offers stunning single-family home designs with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 5.5 bathrooms, and beautiful outdoor living spaces from the mid-$700,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are excited to introduce the Heartland and Magnolia Collections at Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “These new collections offer a variety of single-family home designs with an array of personalization options, allowing home shoppers to truly create their dream home in a community that will offer exceptional amenities, dining and retail, and a vibrant lifestyle.”

With incredible onsite resort-style amenities, residents can enjoy relaxing by the pool, gathering with friends and neighbors at the clubhouse, playing pickleball, and more. Assigned to highly rated Forsyth County Schools, the community is just minutes from every convenience and nestled within The Crossing at Coal Mountain’s vibrant future shopping, dining, and entertainment.

For more information on Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

