Applied Materials and SK hynix Announce Long-Term R&D Partnership to Accelerate AI Memory Innovation at EPIC Center in Silicon Valley

Joint R&D programs focused on advancing materials engineering and advanced packaging innovations for next-generation DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM)

Opening this year, Applied’s EPIC Center is designed to provide chipmakers and ecosystem partners with earlier access to Applied’s R&D portfolio, faster cycles of learning and accelerated transfer of next-generation technologies into high-volume manufacturing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced a long-term collaboration agreement with SK hynix Inc. to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) essential for AI and high-performance computing. Engineers from both companies will work side-by-side at Applied’s EPIC Center in Silicon Valley to advance innovation in materials, process integration and 3D advanced packaging as memory architectures move beyond current production nodes.

“Applied Materials and SK hynix share a long history of working together to improve the energy-efficient performance of advanced memory chips through innovations in materials engineering,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials. “We are excited to have SK hynix join the EPIC Center as a founding partner, and we look forward to driving further breakthroughs together that accelerate commercialization of next-generation DRAM and HBM technologies for the AI era.”

“The continued scaling of AI systems is driving unprecedented demand for energy-efficient memory technologies,” said Nohjung Kwak, President and CEO of SK hynix. “One of the biggest hurdles in AI progress is the growing disconnect between memory speeds and advances in processors. Our advanced memory technologies are paving the way for faster and more energy-efficient data processing, and we look forward to partnering with Applied Materials at the new EPIC Center to deliver a roadmap of innovations that enable the next generation of memory solutions optimized for AI.”

Applied and SK hynix have signed a comprehensive technology development agreement to jointly address long‑term semiconductor R&D challenges for next‑generation memory. The initial set of co‑innovation programs will focus on exploring new materials, complex integration schemes and enabling HBM-class advanced packaging, with the goal of improving the performance and manufacturability of future memory architectures. The collaboration will leverage the EPIC Center’s high-velocity co-innovation model, where SK hynix engineers will work directly alongside Applied technologists to accelerate development of new technologies. SK hynix will also take advantage of Applied’s industry-leading advanced packaging R&D capabilities in Singapore, connecting device-level innovation with heterogeneous integration to address emerging challenges of 3D advanced packaging.

“Continued progress in memory increasingly relies on materials engineering innovations across both the device and packaging level,” said Dr. Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials. “By combining the power of the EPIC Center in Silicon Valley with Applied’s advanced packaging capabilities in Singapore, our collaboration with SK hynix will enable us to co‑optimize the entire technology stack and accelerate the path to manufacturable memory innovations.”

“Advancing memory technology for the AI era requires new approaches to developing wafer fab equipment,” said Seon Yong Cha, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of SK hynix. “Our co-innovation programs with Applied Materials will focus on new materials, integration approaches and thermal‑management technologies spanning device engineering and advanced packaging. Working alongside Applied engineers at the EPIC Center gives our teams faster learning cycles and manufacturing‑relevant validation for next‑generation AI memories.”

SK hynix becomes a founding partner of the EPIC Center, building momentum as industry leaders collaborate with Applied ahead of operational readiness this year. Applied’s new, $5 billion* EPIC (Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization) Center in Silicon Valley represents the largest-ever U.S. investment in advanced semiconductor equipment R&D. The center is designed from the ground up to dramatically reduce the time it takes to commercialize breakthrough technologies from early-stage research to full-scale manufacturing. For chipmakers, the EPIC Center will provide earlier access to Applied’s R&D portfolio, faster cycles of learning and accelerated transfer of next-generation technologies into high-volume manufacturing. In addition, the co-innovation programs at the EPIC Center will provide Applied with greater multi-node visibility to guide R&D investments while increasing R&D productivity and value sharing.

*Capital spending is expected to scale over time to approximately $5 billion as customer projects commence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding Applied’s investment and growth strategies, the development of new materials and technologies, industry outlook and technology requirements, the plans and expectations for the EPIC Center, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the demand for semiconductors and customers’ technology requirements; the ability to develop new and innovative technologies; the ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the ability to achieve the objectives of the EPIC Center; and other risks and uncertainties described in Applied’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Applied’s most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and Applied assumes no obligation to update them.



