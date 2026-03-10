Kosmos Energy Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE:KOS) announced today that it has launched a registered underwritten public offering of $175,000,000 of shares of common stock (the “Offering”). In addition, Kosmos intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $26,250,000 of shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts.

Kosmos intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its commercial debt facility and repayment of additional outstanding debt.

Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers in the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, filed by Kosmos with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 20, 2024. The Offering may only be made by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the applicable preliminary prospectus supplement and the prospectus in the registration statement and other documents we have filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and the Offering. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, we, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus upon request to: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by e-mail at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills St., Suite 600, Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at SyndProspectus@Stifel.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy is a leading deepwater exploration and production company focused on meeting the world’s growing demand for energy. We have diversified oil and gas production from assets offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal and the Gulf of America. Additionally, in the proven basins where we operate, we are advancing high-quality development opportunities, which have come from our exploration success. Kosmos is listed on the NYSE and LSE and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report.

