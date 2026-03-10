Nasdaq EVP & CFO Sarah Youngwood to Present at the 2026 Bank of America Information and Business Services Conference

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast link available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: https://ir.nasdaq.com/.
|Who:
|Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq
|What:
|2026 Bank of America Information and Business Services Conference
|When:
|Thursday, March 12th, 8:40 AM ET
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying markets, technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
Media Relations Contact:
David Lurie
+1.914.538.0533
David.Lurie@Nasdaq.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com
-NDAQF-