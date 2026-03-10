Nasdaq EVP & CFO Sarah Youngwood to Present at the 2026 Bank of America Information and Business Services Conference

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast link available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: https://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Who:   Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq
What:2026 Bank of America Information and Business Services Conference  
When:Thursday, March 12th, 8:40 AM ET   
  

About Nasdaq 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying markets, technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Media Relations Contact: 
David Lurie 
+1.914.538.0533 
David.Lurie@Nasdaq.com  

Investor Relations Contact: 
Ato Garrett 
+1.212.401.8737 
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com 

