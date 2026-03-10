Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in 6th Annual KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Virtual Forum

CHASKA, Minn., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Virtual Forum.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

6th Annual KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Virtual Forum

Details: Mr. Josephs will be a featured speaker in a fireside chat and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Conference Dates: March 17 – 18, 2026

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 9:00am – 9:35am Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, webcast available

Location: Virtual

A webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners

Stephanie Diaz (Investors & Media)

415-675-7401

sdiaz@vidasp.com

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)

Lifecore Biomedical

952-368-6244

ryan.lake@lifecore.com