Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 27, 2026

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of February 27, 2026, short interest in 3,629 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 15,794,218,322 shares compared with 15,834,216,597 shares in 3,595 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 13, 2026. The February short interest represents 2.64 days compared with 2.25 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,653 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 3,685,699,100 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 13, 2026, compared with 3,724,995,849 shares in 1,654 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.65 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.43.

In summary, short interest in all 5,282 Nasdaq® securities totaled 19,479,917,422 shares at the February 27, 2026 settlement date, compared with 5,249 issues and 19,559,212,446 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.37 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.02 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/quotes/short-interest

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.





A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/993e8c87-73a2-4bad-8e4f-609c6cf6d9b6

NDAQO