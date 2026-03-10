Nature's Sunshine Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

LEHI, Utah, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (“Nature’s Sunshine” and/or the “Company”), a global leader in manufacturing and marketing high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales were up 4.7% to $123.8 million compared to $118.2 million (up 3.8% in constant currency).

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of $4.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA up 16% to $11.9 million compared to $10.3 million.



Full Year 2025 Financial Summary vs. 2024

Net sales were up 5.7% to $480.1 million compared to $454.4 million (up 5.3% in constant currency).

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA up 21.7% to $49.4 million compared to $40.5 million.



Management Commentary

“We finished a record year in sales and delivered our second‑best quarter ever and our largest Q4 on record, with sales and adjusted EBITDA up 5% and 16%, respectively,” said Ken Romanzi, CEO of Nature’s Sunshine.

“We continue to see strong momentum in our Digital strategy, supported by exceptional customer acquisition. In Q4, new customers in our Digital channels grew 98% compared to the prior year, driving a 47% increase in our Digital business and accelerating North America growth to 6%. This digital strength was complemented by solid performance in our core businesses in China, Japan, Korea, and Europe.”

“After my first quarter at Nature’s Sunshine, I am even more delighted with the potential of our company. As we look ahead, we are in the early stages of laying the groundwork to accelerate growth across the business driven by continued acceleration into digital channels, driving deeper penetration in our existing markets, expanding into new geographies, introducing more innovative products and unlocking new channels.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent Change

Excluding

Impact of Currency Asia $ 55,735 $ 56,297 (1.0)% $ 146 (1.3)% Europe 25,171 21,324 18.0 761 14.5 North America 37,392 35,130 6.4 3 6.4 Latin America and Other 5,509 5,454 1.0 146 (1.7 ) $ 123,807 $ 118,205 4.7 % $ 1,056 3.8 %

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 4.7% to $123.8 million compared to $118.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign exchange rates, net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 3.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter increased to 72.5% compared to 72.0% in the year-ago quarter, due to cost saving initiatives and market mix.

Volume incentives as a percentage of net sales decreased to 29.1% compared to 31.1% in the year-ago quarter, due to changes in market mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) in the fourth quarter were $48.4 million compared to $43.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily related to the timing of compensation costs, incremental investment in digital marketing and consultant events, increased service fees due to China’s higher net sales, as well as other non-recurring expenses. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased to 39.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 37.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income in the fourth quarter was $5.3 million, or 4.3% of net sales, compared to $4.6 million, or 3.8% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

Other income (loss), net, in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.2 million compared to $(3.1) million in the year-ago quarter. Other income (loss), net, primarily consisted of foreign exchange gains as a result of net changes in foreign currencies in Asia, Europe and Latin America. The provision for income taxes was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $2.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders was net income of $4.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(0.3) million, or $(0.02) per diluted common share, in the year-ago quarter. Net income (loss) attributable to NSP China was $2.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $(2.1) million, or $(0.11) per diluted common share, in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, compared to $43,000, or $0.00 per diluted common share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before less-frequent items including, among other things, restructuring expenses and certain tax refunds. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income is provided in the financial tables below.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased 16% to $11.9 million compared to $10.3 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent Change

Excluding

Impact of Currency Asia $ 221,777 $ 207,794 6.7 % $ 668 6.4 % Europe 93,133 84,837 9.8 1,682 7.8 North America 143,611 138,849 3.4 (210 ) 3.6 Latin America and Other 21,623 22,884 (5.5 ) (295 ) (4.2 ) $ 480,144 $ 454,364 5.7 % $ 1,845 5.3 %

Net sales in 2025 increased 5.7% to $480.1 million compared to $454.4 million in 2024. Excluding unfavorable foreign exchange rates, net sales in 2025 increased 5.3% compared to the prior year.

Gross margin in 2025 increased to 72.4% compared to 71.5% in 2024. The increase was due to cost saving initiatives and market mix.

Volume incentives as a percentage of net sales in 2025 were 30.1% compared to 30.9% in 2024. The slight decrease was primarily due to changes in market mix and the timing of promotional incentives.

SG&A in 2025 were $178.4 million compared to $164.0 million in 2024. The increase was primarily related to the timing of compensation costs, incremental investment in digital marketing and consultant events, increased service fees due to China’s higher net sales, as well as other non-recurring expenses. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 37.2% in 2025 compared to 36.1% in 2024.

Operating income in 2025 was $24.7 million, or 5.1% of net sales, compared to $20.1 million, or 4.5% of net sales, in 2024.

Other income (loss), net, in 2025 was income of $5.1 million compared to loss of $1.7 million in 2024. Other income (loss), net, primarily consisted of foreign exchange gains as a result of net changes in foreign currencies, in Europe and Asia, partially offset by losses in North America and Latin America and Other. The provision for income taxes was $9.4 million in 2025 compared to $10.5 million in 2024.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $19.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, in 2024. Net income attributable to NSP China increased to $4.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for 2025, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders in 2025 was $23.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted common share, compared to $8.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, in 2024. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before less-frequent items including, among other things, restructuring expenses and certain tax refunds. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income to GAAP net income is provided in the attached financial tables.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 increased 21.7% to $49.4 million compared to $40.5 million in 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the aforementioned increase in operating income. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $35.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $25.3 million in the prior year. Capital expenditures during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, totaled $6.5 million compared to $11.0 million in 2024. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,260,000 shares at a total cost of $16.3 million, or $12.95 per share. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $93.9 million and no outstanding debt.

Outlook

The Company expects full year 2026 net sales to range between $500 - $515 million and expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $50 - $54 million.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a global leader in manufacturing and marketing high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, distributes its products in more than 40 countries worldwide. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference into this press release. Except as is required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included information which has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as information concerning non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA and net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations.

We utilize the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of our operations and believe that these measures are useful indicators of our ability to fund our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of Nature’s Sunshine Products’ performance in relation to other companies. We have included a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure. We have also included a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted EPS, in the attached financial tables.

Net sales in local currency removes, from net sales in U.S. dollars, the impact of changes in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and the functional currencies of our foreign subsidiaries. This is accomplished by translating the current period net sales into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate the net sales for the previous comparable period.

We believe presenting the impact of foreign currency fluctuations is useful to investors because it allows a more meaningful comparison of net sales of our foreign operations from period to period. Net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net sales in U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

With respect to our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2026, a quantitative reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP information cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to warrant liabilities and stock based compensation. For the same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on our future GAAP financial results.

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 123,807 $ 118,205 $ 480,144 $ 454,364 Cost of sales (34,028 ) (33,141 ) (132,420 ) (129,676 ) Gross profit 89,779 85,064 347,724 324,688 Operating expenses: Volume incentives 36,039 36,805 144,591 140,589 Selling, general and administrative 48,418 43,709 178,390 164,004 Operating income 5,322 4,550 24,743 20,095 Other income (loss), net 165 (3,101 ) 5,069 (1,669 ) Income before provision for income taxes 5,487 1,449 29,812 18,426 Provision for income taxes 974 2,181 9,361 10,534 Net income (loss) 4,513 (732 ) 20,451 7,892 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 406 (411 ) 930 196 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 4,107 $ (321 ) $ 19,521 $ 7,696 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share: Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.23 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.08 $ 0.41 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.23 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.40 Weighted-average basic common shares outstanding 17,501 18,479 18,005 18,616 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 17,922 18,479 18,468 19,089

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,891 $ 84,700 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $69 and $97, respectively 8,602 9,477 Inventories 68,312 59,443 Prepaid expenses and other 8,040 6,959 Total current assets 178,845 160,579 Property, plant and equipment, net 32,915 39,585 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,600 12,799 Restricted investment securities - trading 1,132 915 Deferred income tax assets 20,068 17,644 Other assets 10,586 9,333 Total assets $ 261,146 $ 240,855 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,021 $ 8,912 Accrued volume incentives and service fees 22,624 20,563 Accrued liabilities 34,080 25,399 Deferred revenue 5,840 2,774 Income taxes payable 4,703 4,117 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,270 3,927 Total current liabilities 78,538 65,692 Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits 428 628 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 15,630 10,277 Deferred compensation payable 1,132 915 Deferred income tax liabilities 954 1,007 Other liabilities 2,911 1,345 Total liabilities 99,593 79,864 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 17,508 and 18,483 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively 102,192 114,577 Retained earnings 76,928 57,407 Noncontrolling interest — 5,678 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,567 ) (16,671 ) Total shareholders’ equity 161,553 160,991 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 261,146 $ 240,855





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 20,451 $ 7,892 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,844 14,219 Noncash lease expense 4,952 5,420 Share-based compensation expense 5,780 4,788 Loss on disposal or sale of property and equipment 397 1,570 Deferred income taxes (2,273 ) (1,662 ) Purchase of trading investment securities (109 ) (141 ) Proceeds from sale of trading investment securities 16 97 Realized and unrealized gains on investments (125 ) (124 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses (4,522 ) 1,700 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,015 (1,121 ) Inventories (7,824 ) 5,562 Prepaid expenses and other (3,095 ) 528 Other assets 844 (560 ) Accounts payable (1,797 ) 1,085 Accrued volume incentives and service fees 1,500 (1,565 ) Accrued liabilities 8,502 (5,512 ) Deferred revenue 2,868 1,041 Lease liabilities (5,061 ) (5,568 ) Income taxes payable (60 ) (2,938 ) Liability related to unrecognized tax positions (200 ) 419 Deferred compensation payable 218 168 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,321 25,298 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,480 ) (10,971 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,480 ) (10,971 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 5,087 40,991 Principal payments of revolving credit facility (5,087 ) (40,991 ) Acquisition of nocontrolling interest (6,162 ) — Payments related to tax withholding for net-share settled equity awards (1,302 ) (1,046 ) Repurchase of common stock (16,309 ) (8,859 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,773 ) (9,905 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 4,123 (2,095 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,191 2,327 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 84,700 82,373 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $ 93,891 $ 84,700 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 12,547 $ 14,788 Cash paid for interest 98 119

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 4,513 $ (732 ) $ 20,451 $ 7,892 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 3,306 4,024 13,844 14,219 Share-based compensation expense 1,557 1,208 5,780 4,788 Other (income) loss, net* (165 ) 3,101 (5,069 ) 1,669 Provision for income taxes 974 2,181 9,361 10,534 Other adjustments (1) 1,746 485 4,985 1,442 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,931 $ 10,267 $ 49,352 $ 40,544 (1) Other adjustments Other non-recurring expenses $ 1,746 $ 485 $ 4,985 $ 1,442 Total adjustments $ 1,746 $ 485 $ 4,985 $ 1,442

* Other (income) loss, net is primarily comprised of foreign exchange (gains) losses, interest income, and interest expense.

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO

NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) and NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 4,513 $ (732 ) $ 20,451 $ 7,892 Adjustments: Loss on disposal of property and equipment — — — — Restructuring and other related expenses — — — — Other non-recurring expenses 1,746 485 4,985 1,442 VAT refund — — — — Tax impact of adjustments (436 ) (121 ) (1,246 ) (276 ) Total adjustments 1,310 364 3,739 1,166 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,823 $ (368 ) $ 24,190 $ 9,058 Reported net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 4,107 $ (321 ) $ 19,521 $ 7,696 Total adjustments 1,310 364 3,739 1,166 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,417 $ 43 $ 23,260 $ 8,862 Basic income (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.23 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.08 $ 0.41 Total adjustments, net of tax 0.07 0.02 0.21 0.06 Basic income per share, as adjusted $ 0.30 $ — $ 1.29 $ 0.47 Diluted income (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.23 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.40 Total adjustments, net of tax 0.07 0.02 0.20 0.06 Diluted income per share, as adjusted $ 0.30 $ — $ 1.26 $ 0.46



