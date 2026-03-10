Trevi Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on March 17, 2026

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to provide business updates and review the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

To register for the live conference call and webcast, please visit the ‘Investors & News’ section of the Company’s website or access directly at ir.trevitherapeutics.com/news-events/events. Please note for phone participants: Once registered, you will receive an email with unique call-in details. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is the first and only investigational therapy to show a statistically-significant reduction in cough frequency in clinical trials across both patients with IPF chronic cough and in patients with RCC. Haduvio acts on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), targeting opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling chronic cough. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough in patients with IPF and non-IPF ILD is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. There are ~150,000 U.S. patients with IPF, and two-thirds of these patients are faced with uncontrolled chronic cough. Additionally, there are ~228,000 U.S. patients with non-IPF ILD, with 50-60% having uncontrolled chronic cough. The impact of chronic cough is significant, with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough, and any associated damage, may lead to a higher risk of morbidity and mortality, including worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, increased respiratory hospitalizations, and a decline in patients' quality of life.

RCC is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. RCC is defined as a persistent cough lasting >8 weeks despite treatment for an underlying condition (i.e., asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease, non-asthmatic eosinophilic bronchitis, upper airway cough syndrome, or post-nasal drip) and includes unexplained chronic cough. There are ~2-3 million U.S. patients with RCC, and it is believed to be associated with cough reflex hypersensitivity involving both the central and peripheral nervous systems. RCC is highly debilitating and may impact patients physically, psychologically, and socially.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.



