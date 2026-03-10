SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of monday.com Ltd. Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2026

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of monday.com Ltd. (“monday” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MNDY) between September 17, 2025, to February 6, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Ben Potter v. monday.com Ltd., et al. (Case No. 1:26-cv-01956) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/monday-com-ltd-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of monday’s revenue expansion outlook; notably decelerating growth, reduced expansion momentum and extended sales cycles.

On November 10, 2025, monday issued a press release announcing positive financial results for the third quarter 2025. In pertinent part, the Company reported revenue of $316.9 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year, and above consensus of 24%. Despite this positive news, the Company issued softer guidance for the fourth quarter 2025 due to a shift in its performance marketing strategy. Following this news, monday’s stock price declined from $189.59 per share to $166.21 per share on November 10, 2025.

On February 9, 2026, defendants issued a press release reporting positive results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. Notably in the same release, defendants announced a weaker outlook for the Company’s 2026 guidance and a strategic shift away from its long term 2027 revenue target of $1.8 billion. Following this news, the price of monday’s common stock declined dramatically from a closing market price of $98.00 per share on February 6, 2026, monday’s stock price fell to $77.63 per share on February 9, 2026, a decline of about 21%.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage MNDY shareholders to step forward before the May 11, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in MNDY common stock, you have until May 11, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com