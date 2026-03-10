CPS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

Interest income increased to $422.7 million for 2025, a 16% increase from prior year

New contract purchases of $1.638 billion for the full year 2025

Net income of $19.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share for 2025





LAS VEGAS, NV, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $5.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $109.4 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 3.9%, compared to $105.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $102.2 million compared to $98.0 million for the 2024 period. Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $7.2 million, compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, total revenues were $434.5 million, an increase of approximately $41.0 million, or 10.4% compared to $393.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The $41.0 million increase in total revenue was attributable to a $58.7 million increase in interest income, offset by lower marks on the receivables measured at fair value in the current year when compared to the prior year. Total operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $406.5 million, compared to $366.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $28.0 million, compared to $27.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, increased to $19.3 million from $19.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

For the twelve months ended, CPS purchased $1.638 billion of new contracts compared to $1.682 billion during the same period in 2024. The Company's receivables totaled $3.779 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase from $3.760 billion as of September 30, 2025, and an increase from $3.491 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs for the twelve months of 2025 were 7.76% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.62% for the same period in 2024. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 14.77% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2025, as compared to 14.85% as of December 31, 2024.

“We finished 2025 with the highest recorded revenue in company history,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “After a strong year of origination volume and improvements in operating efficiencies, we are well positioned going into 2026.”

Conference Call

CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on March 11, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 operating results.

Those wishing to participate can pre-register for the conference call at the following link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI939b54a85b184d6b8c4cb82440102b17. Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the schedule start time. A replay will be available beginning two hours after conclusion of the call for 12 months via the Company’s website at https://ir.consumerportfolio.com/investor-relations.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer

949-753-6811







Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Interest income $ 108,236 $ 98,150 $ 422,698 $ 363,962 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value - 5,000 6,500 21,000 Other income 1,174 2,153 5,272 8,544 109,410 105,303 434,470 393,506 Expenses: Employee costs 23,509 23,889 95,369 96,192 General and administrative 12,723 14,422 52,870 54,710 Interest 59,304 52,522 232,024 191,257 Provision for credit losses (462 ) (728 ) (2,934 ) (5,307 ) Other expenses 7,119 7,847 29,138 29,223 102,193 97,952 406,467 366,075 Income before income taxes 7,217 7,351 28,003 27,431 Income tax expense 2,236 2,206 8,678 8,228 Net income $ 4,981 $ 5,145 $ 19,325 $ 19,203 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.88 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.80 $ 0.79 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 21,998 21,412 21,889 21,292 Diluted 23,764 24,274 24,081 24,325





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,322 $ 11,713 Restricted cash and equivalents 165,885 125,684 Finance receivables measured at fair value 3,655,855 3,313,767 Finance receivables, net 520 4,987 Other assets 29,611 37,717 $ 3,858,193 $ 3,493,868 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 65,244 $ 70,151 Warehouse lines of credit 324,871 410,898 Residual interest financing 142,982 99,176 Securitization trust debt 2,986,574 2,594,384 Subordinated renewable notes 28,986 26,489 3,548,657 3,201,098 Shareholders' equity 309,536 292,770 $ 3,858,193 $ 3,493,868





Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Contracts purchased $ 363.03 $ 457.81 $ 1,638.33 $ 1,681.94 Contracts securitized $ 392.46 $ 436.00 1,727.78 1,533.85 Total portfolio balance (1) $ 3,778.65 $ 3,490.96 $ 3,778.65 $ 3,490.96 Average portfolio balance (1) $ 3,774.26 $ 3,445.52 3,693.80 3,209.99 Delinquencies (1) 31+ Days 11.83 % 12.11 % Repossession Inventory 2.94 % 2.74 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 14.77 % 14.85 % Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (1) 8.04 % 8.02 % 7.76 % 7.62 % Recovery rates (1), (2) 28.5 % 27.2 % 28.8 % 30.1 %



