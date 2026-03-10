INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SES AI Corporation - SES

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SES AI Corporation (“SES” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SES). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether SES and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2026, SES reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, SES disclosed that logistics constraints delayed shipments at the end of the year, pushing approximately $1.5 million of expected revenue into the first quarter of 2026. The disclosure followed SES’s presentation at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2026, where the Company discussed its business outlook and growth initiatives but did not disclose that shipment delays were affecting revenue timing.

On this news, SES’s stock price fell $0.63 per share, or 36.84%, to close at $1.08 per share on March 5, 2026.

