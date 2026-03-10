OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ: OMSE) CEO How Meng Hock to Showcase Record Cash Position and Global Growth Strategy at 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Singapore, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced that its CEO, Mr. How Meng Hock, will meet with institutional investors and financial professionals at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 22-24, 2026, in Dana Point, California.

Mr. How will host 1-on-1 investor meetings to discuss the Company's expanding customer base, recent operational milestones, robust $128.7 million cash position, and strategic growth initiatives. With 11 manufacturing facilities across six countries and a long-standing supply contract with Saudi Aramco, OMS is uniquely positioned to capitalize on accelerating demand for oilfield equipment globally. Mr. How, a 30-year industry veteran with deep operational expertise across Asia Pacific and MENA, will highlight how OMS’s localized manufacturing advantages and integrated supply chain enable reliable delivery through operational flexibility and resilient procurement networks, even in dynamic global markets.

Conference attendees are encouraged to request meetings with Mr. How through their Roth representatives or via the online conference portal. OMS’s updated investor presentation, which details its strong cash position, zero-debt balance sheet and global expansion strategy, is available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.omsos.com. For more information on the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, visit roth.com/conferences.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted engineered solutions supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

