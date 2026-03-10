INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation - PRCT

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (“Procept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Procept and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 25, 2026, Procept issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter 2025 financial results. Among other items, Procept reported quarterly revenue that fell well short of analyst expectations and cut its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $390-$410 million, down significantly from its previous range of $410-$430 million. Procept cited disruptions from a realignment of its commercial organization and the elimination of bulk-purchasing discounts for handpieces.

On this news, Procept’s stock price fell $4.21 per share, or 15.12%, to close at $23.63 per share on February 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.