INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. - WD

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (“Walker & Dunlop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Walker & Dunlop and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 26, 2026, Walker & Dunlop issued a press release reporting fourth quarter 2025 financial results. Among other items, the Company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.28, falling 80.8% short of the $1.46 consensus estimate. Walker & Dunlop also reported revenue of $340 million, against analyst expectations of $343.5 million.

On this news, Walker & Dunlop’s stock price fell $11.45 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $47.46 per share on February 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.