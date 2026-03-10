INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Novo Nordisk A/S - NVO

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Novo Nordisk and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 23, 2026, Novo Nordisk issued a press release “announc[ing] headline results from REDEFINE 4, an open-label phase 3 trial from the global REDEFINE clinical trial programme.” The press release reported that Novo Nordisk’s experimental drug CagriSema failed to achieve its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority on weight loss when compared to Eli Lilly’s rival drug tirzepatide after 84 weeks.

On this news, Novo Nordisk’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $7.79 per ADR, or 16.43%, to close at $39.63 per ADR on February 23, 2026.

