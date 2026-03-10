Davenport & Associates Launches National Webinar Series, Reinforcing John F. Davenport’s Role as a Trusted Norwalk CT Financial Advisor

Norwalk, CT 06854, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport & Associates, led by John F. Davenport, Esq., a Norwalk CT financial advisor and tax attorney, announced the launch of a new national webinar series focusing on The Wealth Maximization Method, a retirement planning framework designed to help individuals use their assets more effectively during retirement.

The firm, Davenport & Associates, is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, provides retirement and estate planning services to clients across the United States through virtual consultations.

Under the leadership of John F. Davenport, Esq., Davenport & Associates focuses on integrating estate planning, retirement planning, and tax strategies so individuals and families can protect their assets and plan for long-term financial stability.

Growing Demand for Estate and Retirement Planning Education

Recent educational resources published by Davenport & Associates highlight growing public interest in practical retirement planning strategies. In recent guides Davenport & Associates has put out such as Retirement Planning 101 The 4% Rule Explained Simply and Why It Still Works in 2026 and How Much Do I Really Need to Retire Comfortably in 2026, the firm explains core retirement concepts including the widely used 4% withdrawal rule, which suggests retirees may be able to withdraw roughly four percent of their investment portfolio annually while maintaining long-term sustainability. The articles also outline how retirement needs can vary widely depending on lifestyle goals, healthcare costs, inflation, and longevity, with many Americans requiring substantial long-term savings to retire comfortably.

According to John F. Davenport, Esq., Financial Advisor & Tax Attorney in Norwalk, Connecticut, many individuals underestimate the importance of integrating estate planning into retirement strategies.

“Estate planning is often treated as a final step in financial planning, but in reality it should be the foundation,” said Davenport. “When retirement planning and estate planning work together, families are better positioned to protect wealth and create lasting financial security for themselves and their heirs.”

Introducing The Wealth Maximization Method

To address these challenges, John F. Davenport developed The Wealth Maximization Method, a framework designed to help individuals structure assets more efficiently during retirement.

The strategy focuses on aligning key financial and legal elements, including:

How to strategically USE IRA/qualified plan assets to boost retirement income while creating a tax-free "IRA Trust" for heirs at death

How to EXECUTE Roth conversions with major tax discounts (e.g., in 2025, clients converted $1M and paid only $10,000 in tax)

How to SELL highly appreciated assets (real estate, stocks) in retirement with zero capital gains tax

How to USE of tax offsets for 5x benefits (e.g., $10K contribution yielding $50K deduction)

Through the upcoming webinar series, Davenport will walk participants through the core principles behind the method and demonstrate how estate planning tools can support long-term financial stability.

Participants who attend the webinars will also receive a complimentary copy of Davenport’s book, The Wealth Maximization Method.

Wealth & Estate Planning Services Available Nationwide

While based in Norwalk, CT, Davenport & Associates provides services to clients across the United States through a virtual advisory model.

As a licensed attorney serving Connecticut and New York, John F. Davenport has spent more than three decades helping individuals and families create structured estate plans designed to protect assets and simplify wealth transfer.

As a Norwalk CT estate planning attorney, Davenport’s team regularly assists clients with:

Revocable living trusts

Wills and powers of attorney

Probate avoidance planning

Medicaid asset protection strategies

Retirement legacy planning

The firm’s approach combines legal planning with long-term financial strategy to help families build sustainable retirement plans while protecting generational wealth.

