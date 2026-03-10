Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data, unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 301,705 $ 246,816 22% $ 1,064,732 $ 906,776 17% Operating income 25,511 15,892 61% 93,240 79,842 17% EBITDA(1) 56,279 40,565 39% 195,070 171,845 14% Cashflow 47,269 43,413 9% 171,975 162,435 6% Net income 23,727 10,102 135% 74,349 60,725 22% Attributable to shareholders 23,636 10,116 134% 74,217 60,801 22% Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA(1) $ 1.50 $ 1.04 44% $ 5.14 $ 4.33 19% Cashflow $ 1.26 $ 1.12 13% $ 4.53 $ 4.10 10% Attributable to shareholders: Net income $ 0.63 $ 0.26 142% $ 1.95 $ 1.53 27% Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 36,698 38,171 (4%) 37,322 39,080 (4%) Diluted 37,632 38,828 (3%) 37,968 39,662 (4%) December 31 December 31 Financial Position at 2025 2024 Change Total Assets $ 1,000,102 $ 937,708 7% Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 75,236 79,171 (5%) Working Capital(2) 108,023 78,737 37% Net Debt(3) - 434 (100%) Shareholders’ Equity 601,311 571,043 5%

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2025 represent record quarterly and annual financial results. Strong North American demand for natural gas compression and process equipment and the deployment of upgraded drilling and service rigs in Australia more than offset lower North American drilling and completion activity.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 88,002 $ 83,878 5% $ 332,685 $ 319,612 4% EBITDA(1) $ 19,503 $ 18,556 3% $ 80,683 $ 75,970 6% EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 22% 22% - 24% 24% - Operating days(2) 2,267 2,490 (9%) 9,311 10,177 (9%) Canada 1,236 1,650 (25%) 5,488 6,604 (17%) United States 144 122 18% 497 1,155 (57%) Australia 887 718 24% 3,326 2,418 38% Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 38,819 $ 33,686 15% $ 35,730 $ 31,405 14% Canada 27,626 27,515 - 26,582 26,481 - United States 27,993 35,787 (22%) 29,181 29,329 (1%) Australia 56,172 47,511 18% 51,805 45,847 13% Utilization 26% 26% - 27% 27% - Canada 21% 24% (13%) 23% 23% - United States 13% 11% 18% 11% 26% (58%) Australia 57% 46% 24% 54% 44% 23% Rigs, average for period 93 105 (12%) 93 104 (12%) Canada 64 76 (17%) 64 77 (18%) United States 12 12 - 12 12 - Australia 17 17 - 17 15 13%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Fourth quarter CDS segment activity in 2025 was consistent with activity in the fourth quarter of 2024. The acquisition of Saxon in March 2024 and subsequent reactivation of upgraded equipment at higher day rates was partially offset by a decrease in Canadian drilling activity. Increased fourth quarter segment EBITDA relative to 2024 was a result of improved Australian results more than offsetting a year over year decline in North American EBITDA. During the fourth quarter of 2025 ten idle drilling rigs in Canada were decommissioned, with no impairment expense being recognized as the estimated salvage value of such equipment is consistent with its net book value.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 19,572 $ 18,973 3% $ 79,823 $ 78,587 2% EBITDA(1) $ 5,683 $ 7,794 (27%) $ 27,340 $ 31,752 (14%) EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 29% 41% (29%) 34% 40% (15%) Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 15,198 $ 12,656 20% $ 59,181 $ 56,262 5% Pieces of rental equipment 8,048 7,820 3% 8,048 7,820 3% Canada 6,866 6,880 - 6,866 6,880 - United States 1,182 940 26% 1,182 940 26% Rental equipment utilization 16% 19% (16%) 17% 18% (6%) Canada 13% 16% (19%) 15% 16% (6%) United States 34% 38% (11%) 33% 34% (3%) Heavy trucks 57 68 (16%) 57 68 (16%) Canada 36 47 (23%) 36 47 (23%) United States 21 21 - 21 21 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

RTS segment revenue increased for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2024 due to increased revenue per utilized piece resulting from a change in the mix of equipment operating that offset lower North American equipment utilization. The acquisition of 280 major rental pieces located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025 also mitigated the year over year decline in industry activity levels in the United States. Despite a year over year increase in revenue per utilized piece of rental equipment, fourth quarter segment EBITDA decreased compared to 2024 given higher operating costs associated with the mix of equipment operating and competitive market conditions that did not allow for price increases necessary to offset cost inflation.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 161,689 $ 116,397 39% $ 526,939 $ 413,944 27% EBITDA(1) $ 27,913 $ 17,356 61% $ 80,907 $ 65,151 24% EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 17% 15% 13% 15% 16% (6%) Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 40,510 50,988 (21%) 40,510 50,988 (21%) Canada 23,560 17,298 36% 23,560 17,298 36% United States 16,950 33,690 (50%) 16,950 33,690 (50%) Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 77% 76% 1% 71% 76% (7%) Canada 77% 72% 7% 69% 70% (1%) United States 77% 78% (1%) 73% 79% (8%) Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 446.7 $ 189.0 136% $ 446.7 $ 189.0 136%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2025 fourth quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2024 due to increased North American fabrication sales and parts and service activity that was partially offset by lower compression rental fleet revenue following the sale of several active compression rental units. The year over year increase in fourth quarter segment EBITDA was a result of increased fabrication and parts and service activity, improved fabrication margins and the sale of compression rental units. The quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased to $446.7 million compared to the $189.0 million backlog at December 31, 2024. Sequentially the quarter-end fabrication sales backlog increased by $65.9 million, or 17%, compared to the $380.8 million backlog at September 30, 2025.



Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 32,442 $ 27,568 18% $ 125,285 $ 94,633 32% EBITDA(1) $ 7,109 $ 3,191 123% $ 20,599 $ 14,535 42% EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 22% 12% 83% 16% 15% 7% Service hours(2) 29,567 25,673 15% 115,373 92,980 24% Canada 14,059 14,028 - 54,455 51,257 6% United States 948 2,058 (54%) 6,645 11,301 (41%) Australia 14,560 9,587 52% 54,273 30,422 78% Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,097 $ 1,074 2% $ 1,086 $ 1,018 7% Canada 942 956 (1%) 925 960 (4%) United States 937 884 6% 923 883 5% Australia 1,258 1,287 (2%) 1,268 1,165 9% Utilization(3) 31% 28% 11% 31% 26% 19% Canada 31% 28% 11% 30% 26% 15% United States 9% 19% (53%) 15% 26% (42%) Australia 55% 36% 53% 52% 29% 79% Rigs, average for period 73 79 (8%) 73 79 (8%) Canada 49 55 (11%) 49 55 (11%) United States 12 12 - 12 12 - Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Fourth quarter Well Servicing segment revenue increased in 2025 as compared to 2024 due to increased activity in Australia following the upgrade and reactivation of several service rigs over the past year. Increased revenue from Australian operations was partially offset by lower WS segment revenue in the United States. Segment EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was higher compared to 2024 due to the deployment of upgraded rigs in Australia that was partially offset by lower Canadian operating margins due to competitive market conditions. During the fourth quarter of 2025 six idle service rigs in Canada were decommissioned with no impairment expense being recognized.

Corporate

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Total Energy continued to execute on its 2025 capital expenditure program with $15.8 million of capital expenditures that was primarily directed towards the upgrade of drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada. To December 31, 2025, $93.7 million of capital expenditures were funded, including approximately $16.6 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2024 and the acquisition of 280 pieces of rental equipment located in Oklahoma in June 2025 for $9.0 million.

Total Energy exited 2025 with $108.0 million of positive working capital, including $59.6 million of cash. At December 31, 2025 there was $120.0 million of available credit under the Company’s $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities and the interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt was 4.08%.

$38.8 million was returned to shareholders during 2025 by way of dividends and share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid. Bank debt was also reduced by $55.9 million during the year and for the first time since the acquisition of Savanna Energy Services in 2017, cash on hand exceeded bank debt at December 31, 2025.

Outlook

Global economic and political uncertainty and commodity price volatility continue to weigh on industry sentiment, particularly in the United States where producers remain measured with their drilling and completion capital budgets. Offsetting this uncertainty are stable Australian industry conditions, continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment and an improving Canadian outlook following the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and the startup of the LNG Canada liquified natural gas export terminal. The CPS segment’s record $446.7 million fabrication sales backlog at December 31, 2025 provides visibility for the CPS segment’s business into 2027.

In January 2026 the Company determined to cease its well servicing operations in the United States and to dispose of the related operating equipment and real estate. The operating equipment was sold in February 2026 and an agreement to sell the real estate has been entered into, with closing expected to occur by June 30, 2026.

Despite continued market uncertainty, targeted opportunities to deploy capital exist. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a $31.6 million increase to the Company’s 2026 capital budget to $87.4 million. This increase will be directed towards the substantial upgrade of two drilling rigs. One rig is a currently active Australian rig that will be taken out of service for approximately two months in mid-2026 to complete the upgrade following which it will be redeployed under a new long term contract. The second rig is an idle Canadian mechanical double rig that will be upgraded to an AC electric triple pad rig. This upgrade follows the upgrade of a similar idle Canadian rig in 2025 that commenced operations in November 2025 and whose performance has exceeded expectations. Demand for this class of rig is very strong and the Company will look to contract the rig near completion which is expected by the first quarter of 2027. Total Energy intends to finance its 2026 capital budget with cash on hand and cash flow.

Total Energy enters its 30th year in business with cautious optimism and a continued commitment to its founding principles of “Focus, Discipline and Growth” that have served it well over the past three decades and numerous industry cycles.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on March 11, 2026 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 10, 2026 by dialing (800) 770-2030 (passcode 1002576).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(audited)

December 31 December 31 2025

2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,637 $ 38,419 Accounts receivable 165,991 149,048 Inventory 127,022 104,091 Prepaid expenses and deposits 18,268 17,640 370,918 309,198 Property, plant and equipment 625,131 622,499 Deferred income tax asset - 1,958 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 1,000,102 $ 937,708 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 152,214 $ 125,106 Deferred revenue 89,826 47,225 Contingent consideration 2,796 2,878 Income taxes payable 7,518 4,508 Dividends payable 3,635 3,429 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,906 6,368 Current portion of long-term debt - 40,947 262,895 230,461 Long-term debt 55,000 70,000 Lease liabilities 20,236 9,171 Deferred income tax liability 60,660 57,033 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 228,041 239,269 Contributed surplus 5,841 5,279 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,523) (11,219) Non-controlling interest 377 245 Retained earnings 383,575 337,469 601,311 571,043 $ 1,000,102 $ 937,708





Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Revenue $ 301,705 $ 246,816 $ 1,064,732 $ 906,776 Cost of services 236,508 190,267 820,366 681,359 Selling, general and administration 15,089 13,729 55,966 51,241 Other expense (income), net (136) 2,185 (1,368) 1,465 Share-based compensation 1,272 599 4,067 2,539 Depreciation 23,461 24,144 92,461 90,330 Operating income 25,511 15,892 93,240 79,842 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 7,307 529 9,369 1,673 Finance costs, net (1,026) (1,838) (4,947) (8,156) Net income before income taxes 31,792 14,583 97,662 73,359 Current income tax expense 5,798 1,738 16,714 8,828 Deferred income tax expense 2,267 2,743 6,599 3,806 Total income tax expense 8,065 4,481 23,313 12,634 Net income $ 23,727 $ 10,102 $ 74,349 $ 60,725 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 23,636 $ 10,116 $ 74,217 $ 60,801 Non-controlling interest $ 91 $ (14) $ 132 $ (76) Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.27 $ 1.99 $ 1.56 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.26 $ 1.95 $ 1.53





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Net income $ 23,727 $ 10,102 $ 74,349 $ 60,725 Foreign currency translation (2,219) 7,016 (5,304) 14,287 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year (2,219) 7,016 (5,304) 14,287 Total comprehensive income $ 21,508 $ 17,118 $ 69,045 $ 75,012 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 21,417 $ 17,132 $ 68,913 $ 75,088 Non-controlling interest $ 91 $ (14) $ 132 $ (76)





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income $ 23,727 $ 10,102 $ 74,349 $ 60,725 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 23,461 24,144 92,461 90,330 Share-based compensation 1,272 599 4,067 2,539 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (7,307) (529) (9,369) (1,673) Finance costs, net 1,026 1,838 4,947 8,156 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currencies translation (809) 4,580 (3,643) 4,244 Current income tax expense 5,798 1,738 16,714 8,828 Deferred income tax expense 2,267 2,743 6,599 3,806 Income taxes paid (2,166) (1,802) (14,150) (14,520) Cashflow 47,269 43,413 171,975 162,435 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (4,386) (1,755) (16,946) (11,444) Inventory 9,943 12,268 (22,931) (5,912) Prepaid expenses and deposits 2,742 (877) (628) (905) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,078) (8,054) 26,188 13,842 Deferred revenue 10,441 (6,252) 42,428 7,904 60,931 38,743 200,086 165,920 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (15,786) (26,052) (93,712) (91,090) Cash paid on acquisition - - - (47,350) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 20,521 610 24,431 2,315 Changes in non-cash working capital items (10,910) (12) (2,521) 3,248 (6,175) (25,454) (71,802) (132,877) Financing: Advances of long-term debt - - 30,000 65,000 Repayment of long-term debt (35,000) (25,516) (85,947) (47,050) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,849) (1,824) (7,460) (6,958) Payment of dividends (3,705) (3,453) (14,647) (13,743) Repurchase of common shares (10,437) (3,621) (24,158) (21,474) Shares issued on exercise of options - - 174 64 Partnership distributions - - - (200) Interest paid (1,215) (2,335) (5,028) (18,198) (52,206) (36,749) (107,066) (42,559) Change in cash and cash equivalents 2,550 (23,460) 21,218 (9,516) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 57,087 61,879 38,419 47,935 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 59,637 38,419 $ 59,637 $ 38,419

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)

Services Services Services Revenue $ 88,002 $ 19,572 $ 161,689 $ 32,442 $ - $ 301,705 Cost of services 65,663 11,891 135,807 23,147 - 236,508 Selling, general and administration 3,101 2,062 5,058 2,045 2,823 15,089 Other income - - - - (136) (136) Share-based compensation - - - - 1,272 1,272 Depreciation 12,322 5,421 2,961 2,605 152 23,461 Operating income (loss) 6,916 198 17,863 4,645 (4,111) 25,511 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 265 64 7,089 (141) 30 7,307 Finance Income (costs), net 11 (50) (129) (14) (844) (1,026) Net income (loss) before income taxes 7,192 212 24,823 4,490 (4,925) 31,792 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 433,364 159,314 298,352 99,244 9,828 1,000,102 Total liabilities 63,101 31,926 171,552 4,867 127,345 398,791 Capital expenditures 10,736 1,300 1,164 2,582 4 15,786





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 123,258 $ 109,772 $ 68,675 $ - $ 301,705 Non-current assets(2) 368,285 111,093 149,806 - 629,184



As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)

Services Services Services Revenue $ 83,878 $ 18,973 $ 116,397 $ 27,568 $ - $ 246,816 Cost of services 63,398 8,900 94,877 23,092 - 190,267 Selling, general and administration 2,092 2,404 4,267 1,418 3,548 13,729 Other income - - - - 2,185 2,185 Share-based compensation - - - - 599 599 Depreciation 12,623 5,237 2,824 2,638 822 24,144 Operating income (loss) 5,765 2,432 14,429 420 (7,154) 15,892 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 168 125 103 133 - 529 Finance costs, net (11) (145) (102) (16) (1,564) (1,838) Net income (loss) before income taxes 5,922 2,412 14,430 537 (8,718) 14,583 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 423,165 163,591 267,342 76,439 7,171 937,708 Total liabilities 82,208 26,212 104,385 5,088 148,772 366,665 Capital expenditures 12,955 5,522 2,913 4,648 14 26,052





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 119,518 $ 81,221 $ 46,077 $ - $ 246,816 Non-current assets(2) 364,380 139,969 122,203 - 626,552

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the year ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)

Services Services Services Revenue $ 332,685 $ 79,823 $ 526,939 $ 125,285 $ - $ 1,064,732 Cost of services 242,161 44,087 436,723 97,395 - 820,366 Selling, general and administration 11,149 8,676 16,822 7,529 11,790 55,966 Other income - - - - (1,368) (1,368) Share-based compensation - - - - 4,067 4,067 Depreciation 48,943 20,885 12,032 9,778 823 92,461 Operating income (loss) 30,432 6,175 61,362 10,583 (15,312) 93,240 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,308 280 7,513 238 30 9,369 Finance costs, net 46 (182) (464) (54) (4,293) (4,947) Net income (loss) before income taxes 31,786 6,273 68,411 10,767 (19,575) 97,662 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 433,364 159,314 298,352 99,244 9,828 1,000,102 Total liabilities 63,101 31,926 171,552 4,867 127,345 398,791 Capital expenditures 54,949 16,576 4,794 17,338 55 93,712





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 463,297 $ 355,736 $ 241,924 $ 3,775 $ 1,064,732 Non-current assets (2) 368,285 111,093 149,806 - 629,184



As at and for the year ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)

Services Services Services Revenue $ 319,612 $ 78,587 $ 413,944 $ 94,633 $ - $ 906,776 Cost of services 234,409 38,833 333,330 74,787 - 681,359 Selling, general and administration 9,516 8,971 15,775 5,420 11,559 51,241 Other income - - - - 1,465 1,465 Share-based compensation - - - - 2,539 2,539 Depreciation 47,292 20,465 10,823 9,907 1,843 90,330 Operating income (loss) 28,395 10,318 54,016 4,519 (17,406) 79,842 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 283 969 312 109 - 1,673 Finance costs, net (66) (275) (423) (80) (7,312) (8,156) Net income (loss) before income taxes 28,612 11,012 53,905 4,548 (24,718) 73,359 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 423,165 163,591 267,342 76,439 7,171 937,708 Total liabilities 82,208 26,212 104,385 5,088 148,772 366,665 Capital expenditures 43,717 12,964 18,176 16,219 14 91,090





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 414,238 $ 341,323 $ 148,261 $ 2,954 $ 906,776 Non-current assets(2) 364,380 139,969 122,203 - 626,552

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca .

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.



(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.



(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.



(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 17 to the Company’s 2025 Financial Statements.



Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.