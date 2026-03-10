Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data, unaudited)

 Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2025 2024Change  2025 2024Change
Revenue$301,705$246,81622%  $1,064,732$906,77617% 
Operating income 25,511 15,89261%   93,240 79,84217% 
EBITDA(1) 56,279 40,56539%   195,070 171,84514% 
Cashflow 47,269 43,4139%   171,975 162,4356% 
Net income 23,727 10,102135%   74,349 60,72522% 
Attributable to shareholders 23,636 10,116134%   74,217 60,80122% 
            
Per Share Data (Diluted)           
EBITDA(1)$1.50$1.0444%  $5.14$4.3319% 
Cashflow$1.26$1.1213%  $4.53$4.1010% 
            
Attributable to shareholders:           
Net income$0.63$0.26142%  $1.95$1.5327% 
            
Common shares (000’s)(4)           
Basic 36,698 38,171(4%)   37,322 39,080(4%) 
Diluted 37,632 38,828(3%)   37,968 39,662(4%) 
            
        December 31 December 31 
Financial Position at       2025 2024Change
Total Assets      $1,000,102$937,7087% 
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)75,236 79,171(5%) 
Working Capital(2)       108,023 78,73737% 
Net Debt(3)       - 434(100%) 
Shareholders’ Equity       601,311 571,0435% 
            

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2025 represent record quarterly and annual financial results. Strong North American demand for natural gas compression and process equipment and the deployment of upgraded drilling and service rigs in Australia more than offset lower North American drilling and completion activity.      

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$88,002 $83,878 5% $332,685 $319,612 4% 
EBITDA(1)$19,503 $18,556 3% $80,683 $75,970 6% 
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 22%  22% -  24%  24% - 
Operating days(2) 2,267  2,490 (9%)  9,311  10,177 (9%) 
Canada 1,236  1,650 (25%)  5,488  6,604 (17%) 
United States 144  122 18%  497  1,155 (57%) 
Australia 887  718 24%  3,326  2,418 38% 
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars$38,819 $33,686 15% $35,730 $31,405 14% 
Canada 27,626  27,515 -  26,582  26,481 - 
United States 27,993  35,787 (22%)  29,181  29,329 (1%) 
Australia 56,172  47,511 18%  51,805  45,847 13% 
Utilization 26%  26% -  27%  27% - 
Canada 21%  24% (13%)  23%  23% - 
United States 13%  11% 18%  11%  26% (58%) 
Australia 57%  46% 24%  54%  44% 23% 
Rigs, average for period 93  105 (12%)  93  104 (12%) 
Canada 64  76 (17%)  64  77 (18%) 
United States 12  12 -  12  12 - 
Australia 17  17 -  17  15 13% 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Fourth quarter CDS segment activity in 2025 was consistent with activity in the fourth quarter of 2024. The acquisition of Saxon in March 2024 and subsequent reactivation of upgraded equipment at higher day rates was partially offset by a decrease in Canadian drilling activity. Increased fourth quarter segment EBITDA relative to 2024 was a result of improved Australian results more than offsetting a year over year decline in North American EBITDA. During the fourth quarter of 2025 ten idle drilling rigs in Canada were decommissioned, with no impairment expense being recognized as the estimated salvage value of such equipment is consistent with its net book value.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$19,572 $18,973 3% $79,823 $78,587 2% 
EBITDA(1)$5,683 $7,794 (27%) $27,340 $31,752 (14%) 
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 29%  41% (29%)  34%  40% (15%) 
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars$15,198 $12,656 20% $59,181 $56,262 5% 
Pieces of rental equipment 8,048  7,820 3%  8,048  7,820 3% 
Canada 6,866  6,880 -  6,866  6,880 - 
United States 1,182  940 26%  1,182  940 26% 
Rental equipment utilization 16%  19% (16%)  17%  18% (6%) 
Canada 13%  16% (19%)  15%  16% (6%) 
United States 34%  38% (11%)  33%  34% (3%) 
Heavy trucks 57  68 (16%)  57  68 (16%) 
Canada 36  47 (23%)  36  47 (23%) 
United States 21  21 -  21  21 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

RTS segment revenue increased for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2024 due to increased revenue per utilized piece resulting from a change in the mix of equipment operating that offset lower North American equipment utilization. The acquisition of 280 major rental pieces located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025 also mitigated the year over year decline in industry activity levels in the United States. Despite a year over year increase in revenue per utilized piece of rental equipment, fourth quarter segment EBITDA decreased compared to 2024 given higher operating costs associated with the mix of equipment operating and competitive market conditions that did not allow for price increases necessary to offset cost inflation.  

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$161,689 $116,397 39% $526,939 $413,944 27% 
EBITDA(1)$27,913 $17,356 61% $80,907 $65,151 24% 
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 17%  15% 13%  15%  16% (6%) 
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 40,510  50,988 (21%)  40,510  50,988 (21%) 
Canada 23,560  17,298 36%  23,560  17,298 36% 
United States 16,950  33,690 (50%)  16,950  33,690 (50%) 
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 77%  76% 1%  71%  76% (7%) 
Canada 77%  72% 7%  69%  70% (1%) 
United States 77%  78% (1%)  73%  79% (8%) 
Sales backlog at period end, $ million$446.7 $189.0 136% $446.7 $189.0 136% 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2025 fourth quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2024 due to increased North American fabrication sales and parts and service activity that was partially offset by lower compression rental fleet revenue following the sale of several active compression rental units. The year over year increase in fourth quarter segment EBITDA was a result of increased fabrication and parts and service activity, improved fabrication margins and the sale of compression rental units. The quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased to $446.7 million compared to the $189.0 million backlog at December 31, 2024. Sequentially the quarter-end fabrication sales backlog increased by $65.9 million, or 17%, compared to the $380.8 million backlog at September 30, 2025.
  
Well Servicing (“WS”)

  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$32,442 $27,568 18% $125,285 $94,633 32% 
EBITDA(1)$7,109 $3,191 123% $20,599 $14,535 42% 
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 22%  12% 83%  16%  15% 7% 
Service hours(2) 29,567  25,673 15%  115,373  92,980 24% 
Canada 14,059  14,028 -  54,455  51,257 6% 
United States 948  2,058 (54%)  6,645  11,301 (41%) 
Australia 14,560  9,587 52%  54,273  30,422 78% 
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars$1,097 $1,074 2% $1,086 $1,018 7% 
Canada 942  956 (1%)  925  960 (4%) 
United States 937  884 6%  923  883 5% 
Australia 1,258  1,287 (2%)  1,268  1,165 9% 
Utilization(3) 31%  28% 11%  31%  26% 19% 
Canada 31%  28% 11%  30%  26% 15% 
United States 9%  19% (53%)  15%  26% (42%) 
Australia 55%  36% 53%  52%  29% 79% 
Rigs, average for period 73  79 (8%)  73  79 (8%) 
Canada 49  55 (11%)  49  55 (11%) 
United States 12  12 -  12  12 - 
Australia 12  12 -  12  12 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Fourth quarter Well Servicing segment revenue increased in 2025 as compared to 2024 due to increased activity in Australia following the upgrade and reactivation of several service rigs over the past year. Increased revenue from Australian operations was partially offset by lower WS segment revenue in the United States. Segment EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was higher compared to 2024 due to the deployment of upgraded rigs in Australia that was partially offset by lower Canadian operating margins due to competitive market conditions. During the fourth quarter of 2025 six idle service rigs in Canada were decommissioned with no impairment expense being recognized.

Corporate

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Total Energy continued to execute on its 2025 capital expenditure program with $15.8 million of capital expenditures that was primarily directed towards the upgrade of drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada. To December 31, 2025, $93.7 million of capital expenditures were funded, including approximately $16.6 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2024 and the acquisition of 280 pieces of rental equipment located in Oklahoma in June 2025 for $9.0 million.   

Total Energy exited 2025 with $108.0 million of positive working capital, including $59.6 million of cash. At December 31, 2025 there was $120.0 million of available credit under the Company’s $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities and the interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt was 4.08%.

$38.8 million was returned to shareholders during 2025 by way of dividends and share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid. Bank debt was also reduced by $55.9 million during the year and for the first time since the acquisition of Savanna Energy Services in 2017, cash on hand exceeded bank debt at December 31, 2025.

Outlook

Global economic and political uncertainty and commodity price volatility continue to weigh on industry sentiment, particularly in the United States where producers remain measured with their drilling and completion capital budgets. Offsetting this uncertainty are stable Australian industry conditions, continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment and an improving Canadian outlook following the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and the startup of the LNG Canada liquified natural gas export terminal. The CPS segment’s record $446.7 million fabrication sales backlog at December 31, 2025 provides visibility for the CPS segment’s business into 2027.

In January 2026 the Company determined to cease its well servicing operations in the United States and to dispose of the related operating equipment and real estate. The operating equipment was sold in February 2026 and an agreement to sell the real estate has been entered into, with closing expected to occur by June 30, 2026.

Despite continued market uncertainty, targeted opportunities to deploy capital exist. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a $31.6 million increase to the Company’s 2026 capital budget to $87.4 million. This increase will be directed towards the substantial upgrade of two drilling rigs. One rig is a currently active Australian rig that will be taken out of service for approximately two months in mid-2026 to complete the upgrade following which it will be redeployed under a new long term contract. The second rig is an idle Canadian mechanical double rig that will be upgraded to an AC electric triple pad rig.   This upgrade follows the upgrade of a similar idle Canadian rig in 2025 that commenced operations in November 2025 and whose performance has exceeded expectations. Demand for this class of rig is very strong and the Company will look to contract the rig near completion which is expected by the first quarter of 2027. Total Energy intends to finance its 2026 capital budget with cash on hand and cash flow.

Total Energy enters its 30th year in business with cautious optimism and a continued commitment to its founding principles of “Focus, Discipline and Growth” that have served it well over the past three decades and numerous industry cycles.  

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on March 11, 2026 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 10, 2026 by dialing (800) 770-2030 (passcode 1002576).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(audited)
     
   December 31 December 31
   2025
 2024
      
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $59,637 $38,419 
Accounts receivable  165,991  149,048 
Inventory  127,022  104,091 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  18,268  17,640 
   370,918  309,198 
      
Property, plant and equipment  625,131  622,499 
Deferred income tax asset  -  1,958 
Goodwill  4,053  4,053 
  $1,000,102 $937,708 
      
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $152,214 $125,106 
Deferred revenue  89,826  47,225 
Contingent consideration  2,796  2,878 
Income taxes payable  7,518  4,508 
Dividends payable  3,635  3,429 
Current portion of lease liabilities  6,906  6,368 
Current portion of long-term debt  -  40,947 
   262,895  230,461 
      
Long-term debt  55,000  70,000 
      
Lease liabilities  20,236  9,171 
      
Deferred income tax liability  60,660  57,033 
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Share capital  228,041  239,269 
Contributed surplus  5,841  5,279 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (16,523)  (11,219) 
Non-controlling interest  377  245 
Retained earnings  383,575  337,469 
   601,311  571,043 
      
  $1,000,102 $937,708 


Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
  
  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
         
Revenue$301,705 $246,816 $1,064,732 $906,776 
         
Cost of services 236,508  190,267  820,366  681,359 
Selling, general and administration 15,089  13,729  55,966  51,241 
Other expense (income), net (136)  2,185  (1,368)  1,465 
Share-based compensation 1,272  599  4,067  2,539 
Depreciation 23,461  24,144  92,461  90,330 
Operating income 25,511  15,892  93,240  79,842 
         
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 7,307  529  9,369  1,673 
Finance costs, net (1,026)  (1,838)  (4,947)  (8,156) 
Net income before income taxes 31,792  14,583  97,662  73,359 
         
Current income tax expense 5,798  1,738  16,714  8,828 
Deferred income tax expense 2,267  2,743  6,599  3,806 
Total income tax expense 8,065  4,481  23,313  12,634 
         
Net income$23,727 $10,102 $74,349 $60,725 
         
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Shareholders of the Company$23,636 $10,116 $74,217 $60,801 
Non-controlling interest$91 $(14) $132 $(76) 
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic earnings per share$0.64 $0.27 $1.99 $1.56 
Diluted earnings per share$0.63 $0.26 $1.95 $1.53 
         


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
         
Net income$23,727 $10,102 $74,349 $60,725 
         
Foreign currency translation (2,219)  7,016  (5,304)  14,287 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year (2,219)  7,016  (5,304)  14,287 
         
Total comprehensive income$21,508 $17,118 $69,045 $75,012 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
         
Shareholders of the Company$21,417 $17,132 $68,913 $75,088 
Non-controlling interest$91 $(14) $132 $(76) 


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)		    
  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
Cash provided by (used in):        
         
Operations:        
Net income$23,727 $10,102 $74,349 $60,725 
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:        
Depreciation 23,461  24,144  92,461  90,330 
Share-based compensation 1,272  599  4,067  2,539 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (7,307)  (529)  (9,369)  (1,673) 
Finance costs, net 1,026  1,838  4,947  8,156 
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currencies translation (809)  4,580  (3,643)  4,244 
Current income tax expense 5,798  1,738  16,714  8,828 
Deferred income tax expense 2,267  2,743  6,599  3,806 
Income taxes paid (2,166)  (1,802)  (14,150)  (14,520) 
Cashflow 47,269  43,413  171,975  162,435 
Changes in non-cash working capital items:        
Accounts receivable (4,386)  (1,755)  (16,946)  (11,444) 
Inventory 9,943  12,268  (22,931)  (5,912) 
Prepaid expenses and deposits 2,742  (877)  (628)  (905) 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,078)  (8,054)  26,188  13,842 
Deferred revenue 10,441  (6,252)  42,428  7,904 
  60,931  38,743  200,086  165,920 
Investing:        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (15,786)  (26,052)  (93,712)  (91,090) 
Cash paid on acquisition -  -  -  (47,350) 
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 20,521  610  24,431  2,315 
Changes in non-cash working capital items (10,910)  (12)  (2,521)  3,248 
  (6,175)  (25,454)  (71,802)  (132,877) 
Financing:        
Advances of long-term debt -  -  30,000  65,000 
Repayment of long-term debt (35,000)  (25,516)  (85,947)  (47,050) 
Repayment of lease liabilities (1,849)  (1,824)  (7,460)  (6,958) 
Payment of dividends (3,705)  (3,453)  (14,647)  (13,743) 
Repurchase of common shares (10,437)  (3,621)  (24,158)  (21,474) 
Shares issued on exercise of options -  -  174  64 
Partnership distributions -  -  -  (200) 
Interest paid (1,215)  (2,335)  (5,028)  (18,198) 
         
  (52,206)  (36,749)  (107,066)  (42,559) 
         
Change in cash and cash equivalents 2,550  (23,460)  21,218  (9,516) 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 57,087  61,879  38,419  47,935 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year$59,637  38,419 $59,637 $38,419 
         

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate  Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)
  
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$ 88,002 $19,572  $161,689  $32,442  $-  $301,705  
             
Cost of services  65,663   11,891    135,807    23,147    -    236,508  
Selling, general and administration  3,101   2,062    5,058    2,045    2,823    15,089  
Other income   -   -    -    -    (136)   (136) 
Share-based compensation  -   -    -    -    1,272    1,272  
Depreciation   12,322   5,421    2,961    2,605    152    23,461  
Operating income (loss)  6,916   198    17,863    4,645    (4,111)   25,511  
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment  265   64    7,089    (141)   30    7,307  
Finance Income (costs), net  11   (50)   (129)   (14)   (844)   (1,026) 
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes  7,192   212    24,823    4,490    (4,925)   31,792  
             
Goodwill  -   2,514    1,539    -    -    4,053  
Total assets  433,364   159,314    298,352    99,244    9,828    1,000,102  
Total liabilities  63,101   31,926    171,552    4,867    127,345    398,791  
Capital expenditures 10,736  1,300   1,164   2,582   4   15,786  


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$123,258$109,772$68,675$-$301,705
Non-current assets(2) 368,285 111,093 149,806 - 629,184


As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)
  
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$83,878 $18,973 $116,397 $27,568 $- $246,816 
             
Cost of services 63,398  8,900  94,877  23,092  -  190,267 
Selling, general and administration 2,092  2,404  4,267  1,418  3,548  13,729 
Other income -  -  -  -  2,185  2,185 
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  599  599 
Depreciation 12,623  5,237  2,824  2,638  822  24,144 
Operating income (loss) 5,765  2,432  14,429  420  (7,154)  15,892 
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 168  125  103  133  -  529 
Finance costs, net (11)  (145)  (102)  (16)  (1,564)  (1,838) 
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 5,922  2,412  14,430  537  (8,718)  14,583 
             
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 423,165  163,591  267,342  76,439  7,171  937,708 
Total liabilities 82,208  26,212  104,385  5,088  148,772  366,665 
Capital expenditures 12,955  5,522  2,913  4,648  14  26,052 


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$119,518$81,221$46,077$-$246,816
Non-current assets(2) 364,380 139,969 122,203 - 626,552

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the year ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)
  
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$332,685$79,823 $526,939 $125,285 $- $1,064,732 
             
Cost of services 242,161 44,087  436,723  97,395  -  820,366 
Selling, general and administration 11,149 8,676  16,822  7,529  11,790  55,966 
Other income - -  -  -  (1,368)  (1,368) 
Share-based compensation - -  -  -  4,067  4,067 
Depreciation 48,943 20,885  12,032  9,778  823  92,461 
Operating income (loss) 30,432 6,175  61,362  10,583  (15,312)  93,240 
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,308 280  7,513  238  30  9,369 
Finance costs, net 46 (182)  (464)  (54)  (4,293)  (4,947) 
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 31,786 6,273  68,411  10,767  (19,575)  97,662 
             
Goodwill - 2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 433,364 159,314  298,352  99,244  9,828  1,000,102 
Total liabilities 63,101 31,926  171,552  4,867  127,345  398,791 
Capital expenditures 54,949 16,576  4,794  17,338  55  93,712 


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$ 463,297 $355,736 $ 241,924 $3,775 $ 1,064,732
Non-current assets (2)  368,285  111,093  149,806   -   629,184


As at and for the year ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)
  
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$319,612 $78,587 $413,944 $94,633 $- $906,776 
             
Cost of services 234,409  38,833  333,330  74,787  -  681,359 
Selling, general and administration 9,516  8,971  15,775  5,420  11,559  51,241 
Other income -  -  -  -  1,465  1,465 
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  2,539  2,539 
Depreciation 47,292  20,465  10,823  9,907  1,843  90,330 
Operating income (loss) 28,395  10,318  54,016  4,519  (17,406)  79,842 
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 283  969  312  109  -  1,673 
Finance costs, net (66)  (275)  (423)  (80)  (7,312)  (8,156) 
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 28,612  11,012  53,905  4,548  (24,718)  73,359 
             
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 423,165  163,591  267,342  76,439  7,171  937,708 
Total liabilities 82,208  26,212  104,385  5,088  148,772  366,665 
Capital expenditures 43,717  12,964  18,176  16,219  14  91,090 


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$414,238$341,323$148,261$2,954$906,776
Non-current assets(2) 364,380 139,969 122,203 - 626,552

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. 

(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity. 

(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 17 to the Company’s 2025 Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


