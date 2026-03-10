Galapagos Receives Transparency Notifications from Bank of America  

Mechelen, Belgium; March 10, 2026, 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received transparency notifications from Bank of America.
Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received transparency notifications from Bank of America Corporation on March 5 and 6, 2026. The initial notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, fell below the 5% threshold for equivalent financial instruments relating to Galapagos’ voting rights on March 3, 2026, as a result of the disposal of such instruments. A subsequent notification received on March 6, 2026 indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, crossed above the 5% threshold for equivalent financial instruments relating to Galapagos’ voting rights again on March 4, 2026, following the acquisition of such instruments.
On March 6, 2026, Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 335,202 voting rights and 3,489,591 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.80% of Galapagos’ currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.
Summary of the transactions:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total (%)
voting rights
|March 5, 2026
|March 3, 2026
|1.00%
|4.70%
|5.70%
|March 6, 2026
|March 4, 2026
|0.51%
|5.30%
|5.80%
Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated March 6, 2026, contains the following information:
- Date of notification: March 6, 2026
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 4, 2026
- Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
- Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
- Denominator: 65,897,071
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
- Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,440
|12,440
|0.02%
|Merrill Lynch International
|101,655
|128,053
|0.19%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|3
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|530,639
|180,123
|0.27%
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|14,462
|0.02%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|121
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|659,330
|335,202
|0.51%
|TOTAL
|335,202
|0
|0.51%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|132,666
|0.20%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Right to Recall
|23,200
|0.04%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|3,174,135
|4.82%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|31/01/2028
|263
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/04/2027
|14,679
|0.02%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|29/02/2028
|846
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|8,056
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|12,050
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|964
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|01/11/2027
|5,726
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/04/2027
|14,679
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/06/2026
|101
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|31/03/2027
|285
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|09/09/2027
|945
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|29/12/2027
|996
|0.00%
|cash
|TOTAL
|3,489,591
|5.30%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|3,824,793
|5.80%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated March 5, 2026, contains the following information:
- Date of notification: March 5, 2026
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 3, 2026
- Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
- Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
- Denominator: 65,897,071
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
- Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,440
|12,440
|0.02%
|Merrill Lynch International
|95,048
|101,665
|0.15%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|3
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|170,568
|530,639
|0.81%
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|14,462
|0.02%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|121
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|292,642
|659,330
|1.00%
|TOTAL
|659,330
|0
|1.00%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|141,684
|0.22%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Right to Recall
|23,200
|0.04%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|2,776,259
|4.21%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|31/01/2028
|663
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/04/2027
|14,679
|0.02%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|29/02/2028
|741
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|8,056
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|12,750
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|1,028
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|01/11/2027
|5,726
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/04/2027
|14,679
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/06/2026
|34
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|29/01/2027
|187
|0.00%
|cash
|TOTAL
|3,099,686
|4.70%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|3,759,016
|5.70%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.
