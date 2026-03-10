R1 and Heidi Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Revenue Capture for Physician Groups and Healthcare Organizations

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1, the leader in healthcare revenue management, and Heidi, the leading AI-powered care partner, today announced a strategic partnership. Together, R1 and Heidi will combine clinician focused documentation workflow with revenue management technology to link care delivery and reimbursement processes for providers across the healthcare ecosystem.

Today, physicians are confronted by administrative complexity and busy work, while inefficiency in the translation between clinical documentation and the revenue cycle leads to revenue loss for healthcare providers. This partnership addresses both sides of the problem by connecting clinical and financial intelligence, creating an integrated operating layer that orchestrates the care-to-cash continuum.

Heidi, the most adopted ambient AI scribe globally, supports more than 2.7 million visits a week by capturing comprehensive clinical details directly within the physician workflow. R1, through its Phare Revenue Operating System, translates this clinical intelligence into accurate and compliant claims. The result is a system that allows physicians to focus on practicing medicine and healthcare organizations to avoid denials, prevent defects, and improve revenue recovery.

Together, R1 and Heidi are focused on accurately capturing the scope and complexity of the work physicians perform and ensuring providers capture the full value of the care they provide. Heidi users will see greater visibility into payer policy information, prior authorization rules and insurance eligibility information at the point of care. Notes written in Heidi will be optimized to ensure accurate coding and billing, reducing the risk of down-coding, missed billable procedures and medical necessity denials. Revenue cycle practitioners will see higher-quality documentation entering billing workflows, with faster claim processing and improved reimbursement predictability.

Historically, healthcare providers have relied on fragmented solutions to address individual steps in these workflows. R1 and Heidi are closing the gap between documentation and revenue, moving the industry towards a fully integrated Revenue Operating System.

“By integrating Heidi Health’s technology into R1’s Phare Revenue Operating System, we’re bringing revenue intelligence directly into the physician workflow,” said Joe Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of R1. “Healthcare organizations can reduce clinical burden and improve financial performance, capturing the full value of care with a reimbursement operating system that is precise, compliant and efficient.”

“Clinicians should be able to focus fully on their patients and have confidence that the system around them will handle the rest,” said Dr. Thomas Kelly, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Heidi. “Revenue management companies have historically had limited integration with clinicians, while scribe companies have lacked system-level payer data. This important partnership changes that. By connecting R1's payer intelligence directly with Heidi’s platform at the point of care, we can deliver real-time billing and authorization guidance the moment it matters. Together we can close a gap that costs the whole system billions.”

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 270 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com .

About Heidi

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner, with a mission to double the world’s healthcare capacity by supporting every stage of care delivery. In addition to its popular AI scribe, Heidi has introduced Evidence – giving clinicians access to trusted medical research to support clinical decision at the point of care – and Comms, a calls function that enables healthcare teams to coordinate patient communications. Together, these capabilities support various aspects of the clinical workflow, enabling clinicians to focus on providing quality patient care. Heidi supports more than 2.5 million consults each week in 110 languages from 190 countries. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Heidi has raised $96.6M USD from global investors including Point72 Private Investments, Blackbird, Headline, Phoenix Court's growth fund – Latitude, Possible Ventures, and Archangel. Heidi adheres to international standards including the NHS, HIPAA, GDPR, and Australian Privacy Principles, and has obtained enterprise-grade security certifications such as SOC2 and ISO27001.

