INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Chemours Company - CC

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Chemours and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 19, 2026, Chemours reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Chemours disclosed that 2025 EBITDA was negatively affected by a one-time inventory charge in its Advanced Performance Materials segment, which the Company said was experiencing “short-term cyclical end market headwinds[.]”

On this news, Chemours’s price fell $3.37 per share, or 16.51%, to close at $17.04 per share on February 20, 2026.

