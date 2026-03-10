Medicare Advantage Mental Health Coverage in New York: $0–$30 Online Therapy Sessions

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Mental Health Counseling (MMHC), A rapidly growing, New York-based outpatient telehealth psychotherapy practice today announced expanded Medicare Advantage mental health coverage. Now in-network with five major carriers, the practice offers licensed mental health therapy to New York seniors at copays as low as $0 per session, with no referral needed on most plans.

MMHC accepts Healthfirst, Molina Healthcare, United Healthcare, EmblemHealth (VIP Medicare), and Fidelis Care, carriers that together serve 78% of New York’s 1.8 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The practice has assembled a dedicated Medicare billing team and a roster of geriatric-trained therapists to support the program, with first sessions available the same week a patient reaches out.

MMHC provides online therapy to Medicare Advantage members throughout New York State, including New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, Long Island, Westchester County, and upstate regions.

The expansion reflects growing demand for Medicare Advantage mental health coverage in New York, particularly among older adults seeking convenient telehealth options that remove transportation and access barriers.

“Later life brings major transitions: retirement, health changes, grief, and caregiving responsibilities. Therapy can be incredibly valuable during those periods, and many Medicare Advantage plans already cover it. We focus on helping seniors understand their benefits and start care quickly.”

— Steven Buchwald, Managing Director, Manhattan Mental Health Counseling

Medicare Advantage members can verify benefits and schedule a first appointment at:

https://manhattanmentalhealthcounseling.com/medicare-advantage-online-therapy-in-new-york/

Understanding Medicare Advantage Mental Health Coverage in New York

Medicare Advantage Mental Health coverage is often more generous than beneficiaries realize. Under federal law, Medicare Advantage mental health coverage must provide at least the same mental health benefits as Original Medicare. In practice, many Medicare Advantage plans in New York go further: replacing the standard 20% coinsurance after a deductible with a fixed $0–$30 copay per session, and many plans offer online therapy covered by Medicare Advantage at the same rate as in-person care.

MMHC accepts Medicare Advantage plans from major carriers across New York State.

“Medicare Advantage billing requires careful credentialing and claims management. We’ve built a dedicated intake and billing workflow so patients can access therapy without dealing with the complexity behind the scenes.”

— Holly Jones, Credentialing & Workflow Lead, Manhattan Mental Health Counseling

Which Medicare Advantage Plans Does MMHC Accept?

MMHC is in-network with the following Medicare Advantage carriers across New York State:

Healthfirst (HMO, PPO & Dual Advantage)

Molina Healthcare (HMO)

United Healthcare Medicare Advantage (HMO, PPO)

EmblemHealth VIP Medicare

Fidelis Care (HMO, PPO)



All five carriers cover telehealth mental health services, and many plans apply the same copay for telehealth as for in-person care. MMHC’s billing team manages all claims submissions directly, patients do not need to file paperwork themselves.

What Conditions Do MMHC’s Senior Therapists Treat?

MMHC’s geriatric-trained therapists specialize in the mental health challenges most prevalent among adults 65 and older, including:

Depression, anxiety, and adjustment disorders related to retirement, health changes, and life transitions Grief and bereavement after loss of a spouse, partner, or lifelong friends Caregiver stress for those managing a loved one's care Social isolation, loneliness, and chronic illness adjustment End-of-life existential concerns and advance care planning discussions



Evidence-based modalities used include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) adapted for older adults, Interpersonal Therapy (IPT), Problem-Solving Therapy (PST), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and mindfulness-based interventions.

About Manhattan Mental Health Counseling

Manhattan Mental Health Counseling (MMHC) is a New York-based telehealth practice with 80+ clinicians specializing in anxiety, trauma, life transitions, and geriatric mental health. The practice is in-network with major commercial and government-sponsored insurance plans throughout New York State.

For more information, visit manhattanmentalhealthcounseling.com or call 212-960-8626.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a referral from my doctor to start therapy under Medicare Advantage?

Most Medicare Advantage plans accepted by MMHC allow self-referral for mental health services. MMHC’s intake team confirms referral requirements for your specific plan during benefits verification.

How many therapy sessions will Medicare pay for each year?

Medicare Advantage plans generally do not impose a fixed annual session limit for outpatient mental health therapy. Coverage is based on medical necessity as documented by your therapist. Many MMHC patients continue therapy on an ongoing basis as a proactive investment in long-term wellbeing.