Robin Energy Announces Proposed Spin-Off of its Tanker Business

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: RBNE) ("Robin Energy", “Robin” or the "Company"), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has decided, at the recommendation of its special committee of disinterested and independent directors, to effect a spin-off of its tanker business comprising of one tanker and Xavier Shipping Co. (subsidiary formerly owning the M/T Wonder Formosa), and cash (the “Spin-Off”). In the Spin-Off, Robin shareholders will receive one common share of AI OKTO CORP. (“AI OKTO”), a newly formed subsidiary that will act as the holding company for the one tanker vessel, for every 6.5 Robin common shares. AI OKTO has applied to have its common shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Robin’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Petros Panagiotidis, has been appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AI OKTO with effect as of the completion of the Spin-Off.

The Board believes that the creation of a pure play tanker company, with part of its core strategy being to establish an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled operating model through partnerships with vendors, data-infrastructure providers, and maritime-technology firms to identify, evaluate, and implement AI-driven solutions across its fleet, will provide significant benefits to both Robin and AI OKTO and their shareholders.

Robin shareholders do not need to take any action to receive AI OKTO shares to which they are entitled, and do not need to pay any consideration or surrender or exchange Robin common shares. Fractional AI OKTO common shares will not be distributed to Robin shareholders. Instead, the distribution agent will aggregate fractional AI OKTO common shares into whole shares, sell such whole AI OKTO shares in the open market at prevailing rates promptly after AI OKTO’s common shares commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and distribute the net cash proceeds from the sales pro rata to each holder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive fractional common shares in the distribution.

AI OKTO has filed a registration statement on Form 20-F (the “Registration Statement”) pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes a more detailed description of the terms of the proposed Spin-Off. The Spin-Off remains subject to the Registration Statement being declared effective and the approval of the listing of AI OKTO’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. There can be no assurance that the Spin-Off will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing. A copy of the Registration Statement is available at www.sec.gov. The information in the filed Registration Statement and in this press release is not final and remains subject to change.

About Robin Energy Ltd.

Robin Energy is an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally. The Company’s fleet comprises two LPG Carriers and one tanker vessel that carry petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.robinenergy.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

