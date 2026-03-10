Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longevity Based, a Los Angeles-based wellness brand focused on biohacking devices and longevity technology, announced today the release of a new report examining recovery technologies used in the structured wellness routine followed by CEO Jacob Gendron. The report outlines how nutrition, strength training, daily movement, and recovery tools are incorporated into long-term health tracking. Data referenced in the report includes wearable tracking metrics, which showed Gendron’s heart age measured at 22, approximately 25 percent younger than his biological age of 30.

His routine combines a plant-based diet, three weekly strength workouts, daily movement, targeted nutrition, and recovery tools including red light therapy panels, cold plunge tubs, and other longevity devices.

At the center of Gendron’s routine is a plant-based diet and a consistent training schedule built around three workouts per week. His workouts include compound lifts such as deadlifts, squats, and cleans, helping support strength, conditioning, and long-term cardiovascular performance.

Outside the gym, Gendron stays active throughout the workday by using a standing desk to reduce sedentary time. His broader nutrition routine includes estrogen reducing plant foods frequently discussed in recent medical literature, including black cumin, turmeric, ginger, green tea, and decaf coffee.

Recovery and performance tools are also part of the routine. Gendron regularly uses red light therapy panels, along with other wellness technologies commonly used in modern recovery environments. These include red light therapy pads, handheld red light therapy devices, and infrared wellness tools designed to support recovery and performance.

The company notes that these habits are reflected not only in daily tracking but also in real-world performance. In August 2025, Gendron completed a one-day hike of Mt. Whitney, a demanding endurance challenge that reflects the physical conditioning and consistency behind his long-term approach to health.

“The best biohacking devices are most effective when they support a strong foundation of daily habits,” said Jacob Gendron, CEO of Longevity Based. “For me, that means a plant-based diet, strength training three times per week, staying active throughout the day, and using recovery tools like red light therapy panels as part of a sustainable long-term routine.”

By sharing Gendron’s routine, Longevity Based aims to show how modern biohacking gadgets can fit into a broader lifestyle centered on consistency, recovery, and performance rather than quick fixes. Readers can learn more about the company’s longevity products and visit the longevity blog for additional insights on health technology and recovery tools.

