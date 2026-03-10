Bowie State University Concludes BSU BOLD: The Campaign for Excellence with $128.5 Million Raised

Bowie, Md., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowie State University is proud to announce BSU BOLD: The Campaign for Excellence has raised $128.5 million, more than doubling the campaign’s original goal and marking the most significant fundraising milestone in the university’s history.

“BSU BOLD reflects what can be achieved when a university community and its partners unite around a shared vision for opportunity, excellence and impact,” said Dr. Aminta H. Breaux, president of Bowie State. “Through this campaign, we are expanding access to higher education, strengthening our academic and research enterprise and preparing graduates who will contribute to economic growth and innovation.”

The campaign accelerated major growth in Bowie State’s endowment, which increased from $7 million to over $50 million in seven years during President Breaux’s tenure. Among historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) nationwide, Bowie State now ranks in the top 10 in endowment size. It is projected to reach $85 million by fiscal year 2027, a 12-fold increase over the past decade.

“This campaign represents an extraordinary commitment from alumni, partners and philanthropic supporters who believe deeply in Bowie State’s mission,” said Brent Swinton, vice president for philanthropic engagement at Bowie State and executive director of the Bowie State University Foundation. “Their generosity is helping to create new opportunities for our students, enhancing the university’s academic and co-curricular programs and strengthening Bowie State’s ability to serve as a national model for access and impact.”

The campaign generated transformational investments in co-curricular excellence, enhancing the student experience both inside and outside the classroom. Highlights include the creation of the Maguire Academy of Insurance & Risk Management, a new NBA-quality basketball court made possible by the Durant Family Foundation and a new Nutrition Lounge sponsored by Food Lion, designed to support student wellness and success.

Corporate and philanthropic partners also made strategic investments in student access and development. Support from the Strada Education Foundation and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) funded scholarships and student development programs. Donations from Adobe supported co-curricular programs and technology upgrades that enhance student learning and digital readiness. A $6.5 million gift from Elior North America is expanding access through student scholarships while supporting renovations to dining and learning spaces that foster collaboration and community engagement.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s initial gift of $25 million in December 2020 inspired Bowie State to double its original campaign goal to $50 million. Two months before the campaign’s conclusion in December 2025, Bowie State received an additional $50 million gift from Scott, marking the largest donation in university history. Bowie State was only one of several institutions nationwide to receive a second gift from Scott — an acknowledgment of confidence in the university’s stewardship and the impact her earlier investment was already making for students.

The campaign coincided with a period of rising national recognition for the university. In the 2026 U.S. News & World Report rankings, Bowie State placed No. 11 among HBCUs, up from No. 24 in 2022, and now ranks among the top five public HBCUs in the nation. The university also earned designation as a Research College and University in the 2025 Carnegie Research Activity Classification, reflecting expanded research activity as the university works toward R2 research status.

University leaders say the campaign’s success reflects a growing national recognition of the impact of HBCUs and the critical role philanthropy plays in supporting student success.

“Donors invest in Bowie State because of the outcomes,” said President Breaux. “They see talented students gaining access to life-changing opportunities, innovative academic programs that are preparing graduates for the workforce and a university committed to advancing equity, research and community impact.”

Visit our website to view an executive summary on BSU BOLD: The Campaign for Excellence.

About Bowie State University

Founded in 1865, Bowie State University is the first Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in Maryland and one of the ten oldest in the country. Bowie State has earned the ‘Research College and University’ designation in the 2025 Carnegie Research Activity Classification. As a leading institution of higher learning, Bowie State University offers more than 65 bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certificate programs across arts and sciences, technology, business, education, healthcare and related disciplines. The university provides high-quality and affordable educational opportunities in a supportive environment that empowers students to think critically, make new discoveries, value differences and emerge as leaders in a highly technical, rapidly changing global society. For more information about Bowie State University, visit bowiestate.edu.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kelly Alexander, kalexander1@bowiestate.edu, 301-860-6017