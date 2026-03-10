MBS International Airport Elevates Passenger Experience with Michigan’s Largest Airport Solar Array and Award-Winning Sustainability Initiatives

Freeland, MI, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBS International Airport, in partnership with Veregy, is proud to announce the nearing completion of its landmark $2.3 million solar energy project. This multi-phase initiative has officially established MBS as a leader in aviation sustainability, recently earning the prestigious title of “Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commercial Airport of the Year.”

The award was presented to Airport Executive Director James Canders on February 19, 2026, during the Michigan Airport Conference in East Lansing. This recognition highlights the airport's commitment to innovation, specifically through the integration of the largest airport solar array in the state of Michigan.

Enhancing the Passenger Experience

The centerpiece of the project is a massive solar canopy system covering nearly 200 premium parking spaces. MBS is currently the only airport in Michigan to provide passengers with the convenience of covered parking with solar canopies.

The project has seen an enthusiastic response from travelers:

Phase I (Complete): The rental car solar canopy project is now officially complete, following the finalization of utility connection approvals on February 27, 2026. The lot has been operational since early September 2025, contributing to record-breaking parking levels for the airport.

The rental car solar canopy project is now officially complete, following the finalization of utility connection approvals on February 27, 2026. The lot has been operational since early September 2025, contributing to record-breaking parking levels for the airport. Phase II (Nearing Completion): The premium short-term parking lots are now open to travelers, with the West Lot opening in January 2026 and the East Lot in February 2026. The full scope of work is expected to reach completion in mid-May 2026.

The premium short-term parking lots are now open to travelers, with the West Lot opening in January 2026 and the East Lot in February 2026. The full scope of work is expected to reach completion in mid-May 2026. Premier Amenities: The project features under-canopy lighting and bird deterrents for a cleaner, safer environment.

The project features under-canopy lighting and bird deterrents for a cleaner, safer environment. Advanced Charging: The airport is installing a robust EV charging network, including ten Level 1, two Level 2, and one DC fast charger for public and passenger use. Infrastructure for EV aircraft charging is also included.

Award-Winning Performance and Innovation

Recognized as the Veregy East Project of the Year, the initiative consists of two distinct phases designed to maximize energy independence:

Phase I (Rental Car Lot): Features a 342-kW system with Tier 1 solar modules. It provides $26,849 in guaranteed annual energy savings and an estimated $70,000 in annual revenue.

Features a 342-kW system with Tier 1 solar modules. It provides $26,849 in guaranteed annual energy savings and an estimated $70,000 in annual revenue. Phase II (Short-Term Lot & Airfield): Features 646-kW of car canopies and 216-kW of ground-mounted solar panels. This phase alone utilizes 1,486 solar modules to produce over 1,000,000 kWh annually.

Sustainable Impact and Fiscal Responsibility

The total investment for both phases represents a $9.5 million commitment to the region's future.

Zero Taxpayer Impact: The project is 100% funded by airport revenue and savings, ensuring no impact on local taxes.

The project is 100% funded by airport revenue and savings, ensuring no impact on local taxes. Federal Incentives: MBS anticipates a total projected Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) reimbursement of approximately $2.8 million ($632,294 for Phase I and $2,176,000 for Phase II).

MBS anticipates a total projected Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) reimbursement of approximately $2.8 million ($632,294 for Phase I and $2,176,000 for Phase II). Carbon Reduction: Combined, the projects will reduce CO2 emissions by thousands of metric tons. The Phase I impact alone is equivalent to 18,204,153 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle or 8,300 acres of U.S. forest in one year.

Combined, the projects will reduce CO2 emissions by thousands of metric tons. The Phase I impact alone is equivalent to 18,204,153 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle or 8,300 acres of U.S. forest in one year. Real-Time Verification: The airport uses Veregy’s LightLevel solar asset management system to monitor and verify production in real-time.

“MBS is proud of the partnership with Veregy that has allowed us to transform our terminal parking into a dual-purpose power plant and passenger amenity,” said James Canders, Airport Executive Director. “Being named MDOT Commercial Airport of the Year is a testament to our team's hard work. This project not only reduces our energy usage but provides a premier level of service to our travelers that you won't find anywhere else in the state.”

Following the completion of Phase II, the airport is planning a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony in Spring 2026.

About MBS International Airport

MBS International Airport, formally named Tri-City Airport, is a special municipality uniquely owned and operated by the City of Midland, the City of Saginaw, and the County of Bay. Located in Freeland, Michigan, the airport is strategically positioned to serve as a vital transportation hub for the three owning communities.

In 2026, MBS was named the “Michigan Department of Transportation Commercial Airport of the Year,” recognizing its excellence in facility management and commitment to innovative infrastructure. As a leader in sustainable aviation, MBS is home to the largest airport solar array in the state of Michigan, providing clean energy and premier amenities like solar-covered parking to travelers. Learn more at www.mbsairport.org.

About Veregy

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying the Energy Transition. With extensive experience serving Michigan communities and offices in 13 locations across the country, Veregy provides turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce their clients' energy and operating costs through the implementation of energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability. The national firm has over 35 years of industry experience and has delivered more than $2.1B+ in energy savings projects. To learn more about Veregy, visit their website at www.veregy.com.

