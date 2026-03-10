Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Luxury Model Home at Vista Oaks in Rocklin, California

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its new model home at Vista Oaks, an exclusive community of 46 luxury single-family homes in Rocklin, California. The public is invited to tour the professionally decorated Cloverwood Coastal Contemporary model home at the Model Grand Opening Event on Saturday, March 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3872 Rock Hill Way in Rocklin.





Bordered by open space and mature trees, Vista Oaks offers one- and two-story luxury home designs ranging from 2,584 to 4,375 square feet. The thoughtfully designed homes feature 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages, with pricing starting from $1.14 million. Distinguished by sophisticated architectural details and modern open floor plans, Vista Oaks provides an exceptional opportunity to own a new home in a highly sought-after location.

“Our new model home at Vista Oaks showcases the exceptional luxury designs and personalization options for which Toll Brothers is known,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. “This exclusive community offers an ideal combination of luxury, convenience, and natural beauty, making it the perfect place for home shoppers to call home.”





Vista Oaks is conveniently located near Interstate 80, providing easy access to downtown Sacramento and major employment centers. Residents will enjoy proximity to top-rated schools within the Rocklin Unified School District, as well as premium shopping and dining options at Westfield Galleria at Roseville, the Fountains at Roseville, and Ridge at Creekside. Nearby parks and trails offer opportunities for outdoor recreation and relaxation.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to tour the Vista Oaks model home, call 844-849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

