National Gear Repair Reinforces Position as U.S. Industrial Gear Manufacturing Specialist After Four Decades

UPLAND, CA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPLAND, CA - March 10, 2026 - -

National Gear Repair, Inc. has strengthened its position as a domestic industrial gear manufacturing specialist, leveraging more than 40 years of expertise to address critical supply chain needs for heavy industry sectors across North America. The company's specialized capabilities in producing large-diameter gears and reverse-engineering obsolete components have become increasingly vital as industrial facilities seek reliable domestic manufacturing partners.

The Upland, California-based manufacturer specializes in producing gears up to 20 feet in diameter for steel mills, mining operations, cement plants, power generation facilities, and other critical infrastructure sectors. The company's focus on OEM replacement gears and reverse-engineered solutions addresses a growing need among industrial operators managing both modern and legacy equipment.

The company's Gear Manufacturing division employs advanced machinery, including Hofler Klingelnberg Rapid 8000k 8M Gear Grinders and Computerized Klingelnberg Inspection Systems to maintain precise tolerances required by heavy industry applications. These capabilities enable production of helical, herringbone, spiral bevel, ring, worm, hypoid, and screw gears meeting American Gear Manufacturers Association standards.

"After four decades in large gear manufacturing, we've developed the technical expertise to reverse-engineer discontinued gears and produce exact OEM replacements that keep critical infrastructure operational," said a senior engineering representative at National Gear Repair, Inc. "Industrial facilities operating legacy equipment often face challenges finding replacement gears when original manufacturers no longer produce them. Our ability to analyze, design, and manufacture these components domestically provides a solution that reduces equipment downtime."

National Gear Repair's reverse-engineering capabilities have particular significance for industries where equipment replacement costs can reach millions of dollars. When original equipment manufacturers discontinue gear production or cease operations entirely, facilities face the prospect of replacing entire systems. The company's engineering team analyzes worn or damaged gears to create exact specifications for manufacturing replacement components.

The domestic manufacturing approach reduces lead times that typically extend to several months when sourcing from international suppliers. For industries such as steel production, mining, and power generation, extended equipment downtime can result in production losses exceeding hundreds of thousands of dollars per day.

"The ability to source large industrial gears domestically has become a strategic consideration for facility managers," noted a production manager at National Gear Repair. "Supply chain disruptions over recent years have highlighted the risks of depending on overseas manufacturers for critical components. Having a domestic partner with four decades of experience provides operational security."

Beyond standard gear repair services, the company's manufacturing capabilities extend to custom gear solutions for specialized applications across diverse sectors, including oil and gas, pulp and paper, marine and aerospace, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy facilities. Each sector presents distinct requirements for materials selection, heat treatment, and precision tolerances.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzkHirtnSdE

National Gear Repair, Inc. operates as a comprehensive industrial repair and manufacturing facility from its Southern California location. The company provides gear repair and rebuild services, custom gear manufacturing, pump repair, and hydraulic cylinder repair. With 24/7 emergency service availability and adherence to American Gear Manufacturers Association standards, the facility serves industrial operations throughout North America.

###

For more information about National Gear Repair, Inc, contact the company here:



National Gear Repair, Inc

National Gear Repair, Inc

tony@nationalgearrepair.com

National Gear Repair, Inc

928 W 9th St

Upland, CA 91786, United States