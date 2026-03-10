Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Stockholders That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Lakeland and Zynex and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Zynex, Inc. (OTCPK: ZYXIQ). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Class Period: December 1, 2023, to December 9, 2025





Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 24, 2026





The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Lakeland’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland's financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets' and Jolly's respective operations; (3) Lakeland's business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (4) accordingly, Defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and SSQ M&A strategy; (5) as a result of all the foregoing issues, Defendants' financial guidance was unreliable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.





On December 9, 2025, the Company reported third quarter earnings, including “net sales of $47.6 million for Q3 2026, with adjusted EBITDA, excluding FX, at $200,000—a decrease of $4.5 million or 95% compared with the prior year period.” Further, “net loss was $16 million or ($1.64) per basic and diluted share versus net income of $100,000 or $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.”





During Lakeland’s third-quarter earnings call, the Company’s CEO, James Jenkins, attributed results in part to “delays in certification.” Jenkins further revealed “we knew that, that certification was coming in March of '26.”





On this news, Lakeland’s stock price fell $5.85 per share, or 38.97%, to close at $9.16 per share on December 10, 2025.





Zynex, Inc. (OTCPK: ZYXIQ)

Class Period: February 25, 2021 to December 15, 2025





Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2026





The complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (a) Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (b) as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (c) the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (d) on August 21, 2023, Travelers commenced an action against Zynex, Sandgaard, Lucsok and Fox in the Superior Court of California alleging that Zynex and the defendants had embarked on a fraudulent overbilling scheme and sought more than $23 million in damages and civil penalties relating to hundreds of fraudulent claims between 2018 and 2023; (e) management had prioritized aggressive sales strategies to drive orders over compliance with industry laws, rules and regulations; (f) the Company was not committed to maintaining a strong internal control environment; (g) the Company’s order growth was a result of illegal overbilling; (h) as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (i) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





