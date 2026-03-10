BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Boston Scientific Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Boston Scientific (BSX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Boston Scientific on March 5, 2026 with a Class Period from July 23, 2025, to February 3, 2026. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Boston Scientific have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.





Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Boston Scientific’s U.S. EP segment’s growth rate was unsustainable and was approaching an earlier tipping point than the market was anticipating; (2) the Company was experiencing new competition entrants that were sapping Boston Scientific’s U.S. Electrophysiology market share and thus limiting the Company’s growth potential; (3) as a result, Defendants’ repeated statements of confidence in the U.S. EP division’s growth trajectory, including repeatedly elevated full-year guidance metrics, were materially misleading; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.





Next Steps:

