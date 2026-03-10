Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ostin and NuScale and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) and NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)

Class Period: May 11, 2025, to June 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 17, 2026

According to the complaint, on September 12, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed a criminal indictment in the Eastern District of Virginia charging defendants Lai Kui Sen, Ostin's co-Chief Executive Officer, and Yan Zhao, a financial advisor, with conspiracy to commit securities fraud under Title 18, and wire fraud and securities fraud under Title 15. The indictment alleges that the defendants, along with at least fifteen co-conspirators, orchestrated a scheme that netted over $110 million in illicit proceeds.

The plaintiff alleges that beginning in April 2025, Lai Kui Sen and co-conspirators engineered a fraudulent sequence of securities offerings specifically designed to place the majority of Ostin shares in the hands of at least fifteen co-conspirators for pennies per share or, in many cases, for no consideration whatsoever. These securities offerings were synchronized with a fraudulent campaign to artificially inflate the price and trading volume of Ostin stock through social media and messaging service applications, including paid promotions that impersonated actual investment advisors and financial professionals.

During the class period, the fraudulent promotional campaign artificially inflated the value of Ostin from an approximately $22 million company (based on a stock price of $0.78 on April 14, 2025) into a greater than $1 billion company by market capitalization (based on a peak stock price of $9.40 on June 26, 2025). As Ostin's stock price rose, Yan Zhao and Lai Kui Sen facilitated the opening of brokerage accounts on behalf of co-conspirators, which were used to hold the millions of OST shares that were obtained through non-bona fide securities offerings to the co-conspirators.

On June 26, 2025, Ostin investors suffered devastating losses when the selloff destroyed over $950 million (representing over 94%) of Ostin’s market capitalization in a single day. The stock plummeted from an intraday high of $9.40 to a closing price of $0.55.

For more information on the Ostin class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OST





NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)

Class Period: May 13, 2025, to November 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2026

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ENTRA1 Energy LLC (“ENTRA1”) had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects– let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation during its entire operating history; (2) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NuScale Power Module (“NPMs”) and hundreds of millions of dollars of NuScale capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (3) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; and (4) as a result, NuScale’s commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the NuScale class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SMR





