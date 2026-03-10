Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Navan and Corcept Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm Before the Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 24, 2026

On October 30, 2025, Navan conducted its initial public offering, selling approximately 36.9 million shares at $25.00 per share.

According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District of California, Northern District and captioned McCown v. Navan, Inc., Case No. 5:26-cv-01550, the Offering Documents used to effectuate Navan’s IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company had increased its “sales and marketing” expenses. As the truth about the Company’s business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Navan investors to suffer significant damages. Indeed, by the commencement of the action, Navan’s shares traded as low as $9.01 per share, representing a decline of over 60% from the Offering Price.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Class Period: October 31, 2024, to December 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2026

According to the complaint, one of Corcept’s lead new product candidates is relacorilant, which is being developed for multiple indications, including as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism (also known as “Cushing’s syndrome”). During the class period, defendants represented that the key clinical trials supporting the use of relacorilant as treatment for patients with hypercortisolism were “powerful support” for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) that Corcept submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for this indication. Defendants also stated that they had communicated with the FDA about this NDA and were confident in submitting the NDA, foreseeing no impediments to approval. Toward the latter part of the class period, Defendants repeatedly told investors that “relacorilant is approaching approval.”

The plaintiff alleges that in truth, the FDA had raised concerns about the adequacy of the clinical evidence supporting the NDA and, as a result there was a known material risk that Corcept’s relacorilant NDA would not be approved.

The complaint continues that on December 31, 2025, Corcept revealed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the NDA for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism. The press release issued by the Company stated that the FDA had “concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.” As a result of this disclosure, the price of Corcept common stock declined from a closing price of $70.20 on December 30, 2025, to a closing price of $34.80 on December 31, 2025, or 50.4%.



