Humanoid Global Welcomes Shipu Zhang to its Investment Advisory Board and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, BC, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that Shipu Zhang has joined the Company’s Investment Advisory Board.

Mr. Zhang is co-founder and CEO of Noetix Robotics (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Noetix Robotics”), a Chinese humanoid robotics company focusing on the research and manufacturing of humanoid robots, integrating general artificial intelligence ontology, robotic bionics, and embodied operating systems. Noetix Robotics has recently raised nearly CN¥500 million, supported in part by the strategic positioning of its Bumi humanoid robot as the industry’s first model priced below CN¥10,0001. The Beijing-based startup, founded in 2023, has gained momentum after one of its robots placed second in a televised half-marathon in April 20252. Mr. Zhang is the 2025 Forbes China Top 100 Most Influential Chinese Elites in recognition of his groundbreaking achievements in humanoid robotics3.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mr. Zhang to our Investment Advisory Board,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “As the co-founder and CEO of Noetix Robotics, Mr. Zhang brings groundbreaking experience at the intersection of AI and humanoid robotics. His leadership in advancing embodied intelligence and bionic systems - exemplified by Noetix Robotics remarkable achievements with the N2 robots, aligns perfectly with our vision of building the next generation of intelligent, adaptive systems. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in human–machine collaboration.”

Mr. Zhang will advise on investment, sourcing and technical diligence areas of Humanoid Global’s business in Asia, including deal origination, investment analysis, due diligence, and portfolio construction & monitoring. The advisory agreement has an initial term of twenty-four months that will begin on March 10, 2026. Either party has the right to terminate the advisory agreement at any time by giving no less than thirty days prior written notice to the other party.

“I’m honored and excited to join the Investment Advisory Board of Humanoid Global as we collectively accelerate the future of humanoid robotics and embodied AI,” said Shipu Zhang, CEO of Noetix Robotics. “Drawing on the experience and capabilities we have developed at Noetix Robotics — from advancing the N2’s dynamic performance to delivering high-volume shipments and pioneering affordable humanoid platforms like Bumi, I look forward to applying these insights to support Humanoid Global’s investment strategy and portfolio development.”

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

As consideration for his services, the Company has granted a total of 25,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”, each an “RSU”) to Mr. Zhang under the Company’s RSU Plan, subject to CSE approval. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one Share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs shall vest in equal quarterly installments over a one-year period, such that all RSUs are fully vested on the first anniversary of the grant date, and shall expire on March 10, 2029.

Corporate Update

Humanoid Global has entered into a Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release (the "Agreement") with the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer and his company (collectively, the “Consultant”) to resolve a dispute raised by the Consultant in connection with the services provided by the Consultant to the Company as Chief Executive Officer (the “Dispute”).

Pursuant to the Agreement, and without any admission of liability on the part of any party, the Company has agreed to the following in full and final settlement of the Dispute: (i) pay the sum of CAD $100,000; and (ii) issue to the Consultant 84,745 shares of the Company (the “Settlement Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.59 per Settlement Share, with an aggregate value of CAD $50,000.

Completion of the settlement of the Dispute remains subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer.

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements containing forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “assumes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or, “will”, “occur” or “be achieved”, and similar words or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the term of Shipu Zhang’s appointment to the Company’s Investment Advisory Board; granting of RSUs and Performance RSUs, and receipt of regulatory approvals therefor; vesting of RSUs; achievement of certain milestones; expected benefits of the Company’s investment; and Humanoid Global’s broader investment strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. These factors include, among others, changes in market conditions, business and economic developments, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the performance of Humanoid Global’s portfolio companies. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, expectations, and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

