INVESTOR ALERT: Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Camping World Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Camping World class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) securities between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Siverd v. Camping World Holdings, Inc., No. 26-cv-02710 (N.D. Ill.), the Camping World class action lawsuit charges Camping World and certain of Camping World’s top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Camping World, together with its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles, and related products and services.

The Camping World class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Camping World overstated its ability to “surgically manage [its] inventory” to optimize profit using “data analytics”; (ii) Camping World overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected; (iii) as a result, Camping World would require “strict, corrective inventory management objectives,” negatively impacting gross profit and margins; and (iv) Camping World’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage Selling, General & Administrative expenses.

The Camping World shareholder class action alleges that on October 28, 2025, Camping World released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting, among other things, that “[n]ew vehicle revenue was $766.8 million for the third quarter, a decrease of $58.1 million, or 7.0%,” “[a]verage selling price of new vehicles sold decreased 8.6%,” and “[n]ew vehicle gross margin was 12.7%, a decrease of 81 basis points, driven primarily by the 8.6% decrease in the average selling price per new vehicle sold.” On this news, the price of Camping World shares fell by nearly 25%, the complaint alleges.

Then, the Camping World shareholder class action alleges that on February 24, 2026, Camping World released its fourth quarter 2025 results, reporting, among other things, that it had “implemented strict, corrective inventory management objectives to structurally improve [its] turnover rates” creating gross margin headwinds into 2026. Camping World further allegedly announced that it would be pausing its quarterly cash dividend, effective immediately, “following consideration of forecasted tax distributions, the reduced availability of excess tax distributions to fund dividend payments driven partly by the impact of recent tax law changes, and in consideration of [Camping World’s] focus on reducing net debt leverage.” On this news, the price of Camping World share fell more than 16%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Camping World securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Camping World class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Camping World investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Camping World shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Camping World class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation.

