DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Persons Affected by the Bell Ambulance, Inc. Data Breach

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against Bell Ambulance, Inc. On December 23, 2025, Bell Ambulance, Inc. discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

About Bell Ambulance, Inc.

Bell Ambulance, Inc. is a private ambulance service based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What happened?

On February 13, 2025, Bell Ambulance became aware of unauthorized activity on its computer network. The company engaged third-party forensic specialists to determine the full nature and scope of the incident. The investigation confirmed that an unauthorized individual accessed data within the Bell Ambulance network.

Bell Ambulance identified individuals affected by the data breach and notified them on April 18, 2025, for whom Bell had reliable address information. The notice letters indicate that Bell Ambulance has offered affected individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Bell Ambulance, Inc., you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Bell Ambulance, Inc. data breach.

