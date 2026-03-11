match.asia Raises Investment from YCP to Scale AI-Driven M&A Marketplace

Singapore, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- match.asia, a Southeast Asia-focused M&A marketplace, has secured investment from YCP Holdings following strong traction since launching in 2024.

Marcus Yeung, CEO & Co-Founder, match.asia

The platform has onboarded more than 150 verified sellers across the region. More than two-thirds of opportunities introduced generate investor interest, with over one-third progressing into formal due diligence — results the company attributes to structured data and AI-powered mandate matching.

Designed to address inefficiencies in traditional mid-market M&A, particularly in investor identification and outreach, match.asia verifies sellers upfront and introduces opportunities selectively to buyers aligned across sector, size, geography, and transaction structure. Its data-based AI-powered matching model prioritises relevance and execution probability over broad distribution.

The company is also building an incentive-aligned ecosystem of sellers, investors, and intermediaries within a single platform to reduce fragmentation and improve transaction outcomes across Southeast Asia.

Proceeds from the investment will be used to expand marketplace depth, enhance data and AI models, and support continued regional growth.

Marcus Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of match.asia, said:

“Mid-market M&A has historically relied on legacy processes and relationship-driven workflows that limit efficiency and scalability,” said Marcus Yeung. “By embedding structured data and AI-powered matching into our core infrastructure, and aligning incentives across participants, we are enabling more accurate matching at scale and materially increasing the probability of successful transactions across Southeast Asia.”

About match.asia

match.asia is a Southeast Asia-focused M&A marketplace and AI-powered matching platform serving the mid-market. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Singapore, the company connects verified sellers with aligned investors using structured data and proprietary matching technology, while building an incentive-aligned ecosystem of sellers, buyers, and advisers across the region to increase transaction success rates.

match.asia | Connecting Buyers, Sellers, and Advisers for Better M&A Transactions

Press Inquiries

Name: Marcus Yeung

Title: CEO

Email: pa@match.asia

Website: https://match.asia/