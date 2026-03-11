Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Securities Fraud Class Action Result of FDA Approval Issues and 50% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until April 21, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NasdaqCM: CORT) (“Corcept” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between October 31, 2024 and December 30, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Corcept and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-cort/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 21, 2026 .

About the Lawsuit

Corcept and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, the Company represented to investors that there was a high likelihood that one of its lead new product candidates, relacorilant, would receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) after the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission. However, on December 31, 2025, the Company disclosed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the NDA for relacorilant and that it had “concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.”

On this news, the price of Corcept’s shares plummeted by $35.40 per share, or 50.4%, from a closing price of $70.20 on December 30, 2025, to a closing price of $34.80 on December 31, 2025.

The case is Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, No. 26-cv-01525.

