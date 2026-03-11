Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected and all other resolutions were approved by the applicable majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting by secret ballot as follows:

1. Ordinary resolution regarding the election of directors For Against Number % of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast Serge Boulanger

219,346,674 99.65%

779,136 0.35%

Jacynthe Côté

218,509,771 99.27%

1,616,039 0.73%

Nelson Gentiletti

218,829,776 99.41%

1,296,234 0.59%

Isabelle Marcoux

216,169,134 98.20%

3,956,675 1.80%

Nathalie Marcoux

207,703,018 94.36%

12,422,992 5.64%

Pierre Marcoux

216,101,459 98.17%

4,024,551 1.83%

Anna Martini

218,228,586 99.14%

1,897,424 0.86%

Mario Plourde

205,242,525 93.24%

14,883,484 6.76%

Jean Raymond

218,841,704 99.42%

1,284,306 0.58%

Annie Thabet

218,973,115 99.48%

1,152,895 0.52%







2.

Ordinary resolution appointing KPMG LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration

For

Withhold Number

% of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast 217,516,935

98.77%

2,701,125 1.23%







3.

Advisory ordinary resolution on executive compensation For

Against

Withhold

Number

% of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast 217,748,635

98.92%

2,331,909 1.06%

45,466 0.02%







4.

Special resolution approving amendments to the Articles of the Corporation to change the special rights and restrictions attached to the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares with respect to the participation of the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and the Class B Shares in returns of capital and dividends

For

Against

Withhold

Number

% of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast 220,043,965

99.96%

43,162 0.02%

38,883 0.02%





Class A Subordinate Voting Shares

For Against Withhold Number % of Votes Cast

by Class Number % of Votes Cast

by Class Number % of Votes Cast

by Class 42,985,025 99.86% 25,382 0.06% 32,883 0.08%



Class B Shares

For Against Withhold Number % of Votes Cast

by Class Number % of Votes Cast

by Class Number % of Votes Cast

by Class 177,058,940 99.98%

17,780 0.01%

6,000 0.01%







5. Special resolution approving a reduction in the stated capital of the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares to facilitate the distribution of a portion of the net proceeds received the Corporation from the sale of the Corporation’s Packaging Sector as a return of capital on the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares, as determined by the Board of Directors at its sole discretion For

Against

Withhold

Number

% of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast 220,046,800 99.96% 50,400 0.02% 28,810 0.02%





6.

Ordinary resolution confirming the adoption of the amended and restated by-laws of the Corporation

For

Against

Withhold

Number

% of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast Number % of Votes Cast 182,888,350 83.08% 37,199,137 16.90% 38,537 0.02%



About TC Transcontinental

Founded 50 years ago and 4,000 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French-language educational publishing. Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high-value products and services.

The Corporation's revenues from continuing operations were $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. Until the sale of its Packaging Sector to ProAmpac, which was completed on March 6, 2026, the Corporation was also a North American leader in flexible packaging with approximately 3,600 employees, and revenues from the Corporation's discontinued operations were $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. For more information, please visit www.tc.tc.