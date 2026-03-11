Apollo Global Management, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Undisclosed Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and 16% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until May 1, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between May 10, 2021 and February 21, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you purchased securities of Apollo and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-apo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 1, 2026 .

Apollo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s leadership figures, including defendants Marc Rowan and Leon Black, frequently communicated with Jeffrey Epstein in the 2010s regarding the Company’s business; (ii) as a result, the Company’s assertion that Apollo Global had never done business with Jeffrey Epstein was untrue; (iii) because of the entanglement between Apollo Global’s leaders and Jeffrey Epstein, the harm to the Company’s reputation was more than a mere possibility; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

The case is Feldman v. Apollo Global Management, Inc., et al., Case No. 26-cv-01692.

