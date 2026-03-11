Cannabis Cultivation Market to Hit USD 3,684.59 Billion by 2035, Driven by Expanding Legalization and Rising Demand for Medical and Wellness Products | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabis Cultivation Market size was valued at USD 675.99 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3,684.59 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.48% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The global cannabis cultivation market trend is a growing demand for legal cannabis products such as medical cannabis, recreational marijuana, and industrial hemp as the growth of the market is driven by increasing legalization across key regions, government-supported medical cannabis programs, and rising consumer preference for plant-based therapeutic and wellness products.





The U.S. Cannabis Cultivation Market was valued at USD 262.19 Billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 1,428.65 Billion by 2035, increasing at a CAGR of 18.57% from 2026 to 2035.

The legalization of cannabis for adult use and medical purposes at the state level, an established ecosystem of licensed producers and retail dispensaries, and growing consumer demand for locally grown, lab-tested cannabis products are the main factors driving the largest market for cannabis cultivation in the United States.

Progressive Legalization and Regulatory Support is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

The expansion of adult-use cannabis programs in the United States, the implementation of Germany's Cannabis Act in 2024, and the expansion of medical cannabis licensing in nations like Australia, Thailand, and Brazil are the main factors driving progressive legalization and regulatory support for the cannabis cultivation market share. The base of the industry, the penetration of indoor and greenhouse cultivation sectors, and the growth of the worldwide market share are all being driven by these legal changes for regulated cannabis production and consumer market access.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Cannabis Indica segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 45.62% in 2025, owing to its broad application in treating chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety disorders globally. Cannabis Sativa segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 19.23% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the rising consumer preference for Sativa-dominant strains in adult-use markets globally.

By Biomass

By 2025, the Marijuana segment contributed the largest revenue share of 62.47% due to consistent demand from licensed adult-use dispensaries and medical cannabis programs and strong growth in the cannabis concentrate category including live resin, distillate, and solventless extracts. The Hemp segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 19.85% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing demand for CBD isolate and broad-spectrum hemp extracts across wellness and pharmaceutical channels.

By Technology

The Indoor Cultivation segment accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 51.38% in 2025, owing to its ability to provide precise control over temperature, humidity, CO₂ concentration, and photoperiod settings globally. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 18.94% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as continued advances in LED horticultural lighting efficiency, modular grow room design, and AI-powered crop management are reducing the per-gram energy cost disadvantage that has historically limited indoor cultivation at scale.

By Growing Medium

In 2025, the Soil-Based Cultivation segment contributed the largest revenue share of 43.71% due to strong cultivator preference for organic growing methods that support complex terpene development and living soil microbial ecosystems. The Hydroponics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 20.12% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for faster plant growth cycles, elimination of soil-borne pathogen risk, and precise nutrient delivery that improves cannabinoid yield per plant across commercial cultivation facilities.

By Application

Medical Consumption accounted for the largest share of the cannabis cultivation market with about 48.29%, owing to the global expansion of government-approved medical cannabis programs and growing clinical evidence supporting cannabis-based therapies for chronic pain. In addition, Recreational Consumption is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 19.47% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as adult-use legalization continues across new U.S. states, Canadian cannabis market structures mature, and European nations including Germany.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the cannabis cultivation market with a CAGR of 22.17%, as awareness about legal cannabis products, government medical cannabis and agricultural licensing programs, and healthcare and cultivation infrastructure development in key markets including Thailand, Australia, South Korea, and India is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 48.73% in 2025 of the cannabis cultivation market due to an established state-level legal cannabis environment, a mature licensed producer and dispensary retail ecosystem, and increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of laboratory-tested, legally grown cannabis products.

Key Players:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Tilray Brands, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Columbia Care Inc.

Verano Holdings Corp.

Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (GW Pharmaceuticals)

Cronos Group Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

HEXO Corp.

SNDL Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

Glass House Brands Inc.

4Front Ventures Corp.

Holistic Industries LLC

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Canopy Growth announced a consolidation of its cannabis cultivation operations into its highest-efficiency greenhouse facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, targeting a 35% reduction in per-gram production costs while maintaining pharmaceutical-grade GMP certification for its international medical cannabis export program.

In January 2025, Aurora Cannabis completed the expansion of its Aurora Nordic 2 greenhouse facility in Denmark, adding 200,000 square feet of EU-GMP certified cultivation capacity dedicated to supplying growing medical cannabis demand across German, UK, and Scandinavian markets.

